Nebraska Supreme Court justices, staff visit Lexington as part of summer tour

LEXINGTON — Justices with the Nebraska Supreme Court and staff visited Lexington on Thursday, Aug. 18 as part of their summer tour across the state.

The 2022 Summer Tour took Chief Justice Mike Heavican , key court staff, and select judges and justices to the northwestern portion of the state in mid-August in conjunction with the Nebraska Consortium of Tribal, State, and Federal Courts’ public engagement sessions.

The tour began in Oshkosh before heading west for the public engagement session in Scottsbluff. There was a second engagement session in Rushville and then the group visited Chadron.

Chief Justice Heavican and Justices Jonathan Papik, Jeff Funke and John Freudenberg arrived in Lexington on Thursday morning and were given a tour of the courthouse by Dawson County Court Judge Jeffrey Wightman and District Court Judge James Doyle.

Heavican said each summer the Supreme Court travels around the state and visit as many courthouses as possible, he said this year they were largely in the Panhandle area.

Of Lexington, Heavican said it is a growing community, with all the problems and complexities that come with that. He later described Lexington as a, “dynamic community.”

“We always appreciate being here in Lexington,” Heavican said, “We have been here a number of times over the years. You have some innovative things going on here with Judge Wightman and Judge Doyle.”

One of the innovations pointed out by Heavican was the use of Youtube in the Dawson County District Court.

Judge Doyle said when the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, there was a case in his courtroom where a defendant was involved in a serious accident that resulted in the death of three people. They were being charged with motor vehicle homicide.

During the sentencing phase, there were many family members of the victims and the defendant who wanted to be present, but could not be physically in the courtroom due to restrictions of the pandemic.

“People representing the public had a very big interest in what we were going to do,” Judge Doyle said.

To make sure everyone could witness the proceedings, a large Zoom meeting was created but Judge Doyle called the affair, “unmanageable,” due to people going about their day, doing things that would not have been permissible in the courtroom.

“It was not the appropriate way for us to conduct a proceeding of that gravity with people doing things like that,” Judge Doyle said.

So Zoom meetings were out, but there still had to be a way to let the public into the courtroom, even during the pandemic. Judge Doyle said with the Supreme Court’s permission, a Youtube channel was created for the district court where the proceedings are broadcasted live.

The channels name is “Dawson DC CS” and is livestreamed each day.

Judge Doyle said their pilot program using Youtube is continuing and can be accessed by the public to watch the proceedings. He said members of the public, including the media, probation offices, clerks of the courts and the general public is all able to access the site.

Day to day, there may be a few people watching the happenings in the district court, but during controversial cases, viewership can reach the hundreds, Judge Doyle said.

“I think it’s a good thing for the public to attend, they are always welcome, they are able to see what we do and hold us accountable for everything we do in our courtroom,” Judge Doyle said.

Heavican said the Dawson County District Court pilot program is something he would like to see implemented at every courtroom around the state. He said access to the courts in the modern day has to includes technology.

County Court Judge Wightman said for his part, one of the unique challenges is all the different languages spoken by the diverse community of Lexington.

Judge Wightman estimated he uses as many interpreters as some of the larger counties do, he said they utilize qualified interpreters, either in-person or by video.

Judge Doyle added that when he practiced law before becoming a judge finding an interpreter was, “catch as catch can,” and it was not protecting people’s due process rights. He added that the Supreme Court helped to address the situation by creating the interpreter program and raising standards.

“It made a big difference in the practice of law for the lawyers and the protection of the rights for those who were accused,” Judge Doyle said, “it’s been very helpful and we are thankful for it.”

When asked about what Supreme Court Justices hope to take away from their visits on their tour, Heavican said they want to hear what the local judges, court employees, lawyers and others have to say about available services, things that can be improved and things that are being done well.

He said with the 2022 tour, they have now officially visited every county courthouse in the state. He said their last county was Grant and they stopped at the county seat, Hyannis.

With the county’s total population at only 614, Heavican said things were a little less complicated than what Lexington is accustomed to.

Heavican said they are also listening to the counties to hear what kinds of services that are needed, such as those that address substance abuse and mental health. He noted there two listening sessions that were a part of this tour involved issues impacting Native Americans, there was a focus on child welfare, parental rights termination, etc.

After touring the courthouse, the group moved over to the Dawson County Annex Building, where the county’s Probation Reporting offices were moved recently in June.

Dawson County Commissioners Bill Stewart gave a brief overview of how and why the transition occurred and how it was beneficial for the probation workers.

Nebraska Supreme Court

The Supreme Court consists of a Chief Justice and six associate justices. The Chief Justice, who represents the state at large, is appointed by the Governor from a statewide list of candidates selected by a judicial nominating commission. The six remaining associate justices are chosen by the same judicial nominating commission procedure but each represents one of six districts. These judicial districts are approximately equal in population and are redistricted by the Legislature after each census.

The Supreme Court’s basic responsibilities are to hear appeals and provide administrative leadership for the state judicial system. The Supreme Court has the authority to be the original court in which a case is heard under certain circumstances. The Supreme Court also hears all appellate cases regarding the death penalty, the sentence of life imprisonment, or constitutional questions. Upon the granting of a petition for further review, a Court of Appeals case is moved to the Supreme Court for review.

Besides appeals, the Supreme Court is responsible for the regulation of the practice of law in Nebraska. The Supreme Court handles the admission of attorneys to the Nebraska State Bar Association, as well as attorney discipline. This membership is mandatory in order to practice law within the state. Another responsibility of the Supreme Court includes the monitoring and appointment of attorneys to serve on local committees of inquiry, as well as state committees on discipline and professional responsibility.