Multiple area fire departments fight wildfire between Johnson Lake, Plum Creek Canyon

JOHNSON LAKE — Multiple area fire departments responded to a wildfire that broke out between Johnson Lake and Plum Creek Canyon during the afternoon of Tuesday, April 19.

At 2:26 p.m. – the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched near the intersection of Road 750 and Road 425 for the report of a grass fire that had broken out.

The area was between Johnson Lake and Plum Creek Canyon, near the Dawson –Gosper County border. Immediately after the initial call, the fire departments from Elwood, Cozad and Eustis were dispatched to the scene.

The National Weather Service – Hastings had issued a hazardous weather outlook for a majority of their warning area, including Dawson and Gosper counties due to the sustained south winds at 25-30 mph, with some gusts possibly reaching 40-45 mph.

Relativity humidity values were around 25-40 percent, contributing to the near-critical fire conditions. The ongoing drought has also contributed to dry grasses and fields.

On scene, smoke was being blow north rapidly across Road 751 as the fire was progressing northwest, burning through ditches and fields. Multiple fire units from Lexington, Cozad and Eustis sped down Road 425 toward the fire.

Local farmers with their tractors and discs and businesses with water tanks arrived on scene to help.

The fire departments were assisted on scene by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.