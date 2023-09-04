LEXINGTON — On Saturday, Sept. 2, the Lexington Minutemaids held a tournament with Broken Bow, Chase County, Hastings, Hershey, Holdrege and St. Paul.

The tournament was best two of three sets.

Lexington kicked off the morning against Holdrege.

It was a close game in the first two sets and went into a third set.

The Maids lost 23 to 25, won 27 to 25 and lost 18 to 25.

In the second match, the Maids faced off against Hastings.

Lexington held their own, but dropped both sets 17 to 25.

Next up for the Maids was against the Hershey Panthers.

Just as they played in the first game, Lexington put up a good fight.

Lexington lost the first set 23 to 25, won the second 25 to 21 and lost the third 18 to 25.

In the final game, the Maids faced a tough bout against St. Paul.

The Maids lost 18 to 25 and 11 to 25.

Lexington won two sets and went zero and four.

St. Paul won first place with zero sets lost and going four and zero on the day.

The Broken Bow Indians took second place.

At the time of publication, there were no stats available for the Minutemaids.

Lexington faces Lincoln Northwest at home on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.