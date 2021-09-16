Mick Tingelhoff, Lexington native, Nebraska Husker, Minnesota Viking center and Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 81

LAKEVILLE, Minn., — Mick Tingelhoff could be described as the quintessential football player produced by the Nebraskan heartland.
Reliable, consistent, tough and humble, Tingelhoff would go on to have a storied career with the Minnesota Vikings, being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He died on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the age of 81.
Henry Michael “Mick” Tingelhoff was born May 22, 1940 and grew up on a farm 10 miles outside of Lexington as the son of first-generation immigrants from Germany. For part of his childhood, the family didn’t have electricity. He attended country school, listening to Husker football games in the barn while he and his dad milked cows.
Tingelhoff was described as a polite, bordering on shy farm kid who never played a snap of football until he was a sophomore in high school.
His senior year at Lexington, 1957, the Minutemen went undefeated, including a blowout of Omaha Westside. Entering the final game of the season, Lexington hadn’t allowed a touchdown.
The team was described as the, “best in LHS history,” they outscored opponents 238-6.
A Lexington Clipper article from Nov. 28, 1957 notes Tingelhoff was among three Lexington players to be named to the Associated Press All-State Team.
“At center is a player described by some as the most unsung hero in the state,” the article said about Tingelhoff, “This is what is said of him – the best downfield blocker in the state, the guy who knocked someone down while the cheering stands watched the ball carrier and on defense, a chap when he hit ‘em, they stayed hit.”
Tingelhoff would attend the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and played football there, but did not become a starter until his senior season in 1961. He was co-captain of that year’s team, which had its biggest offensive output in over five seasons.
It was Coach Bill Jennings’s fifth season as the Husker’s coach and was under pressure to end a string of losing seasons that preceded his arrival.
Tingelhoff was joined on the team by another Lexington native, Monte Kiffin, who would go on to have his own storied coaching career, called one of the greatest defensive coordinators in NFL history.
The season did not go as well as hoped, however, the 3–6–1 season of 1961 would also be the last time the Cornhuskers ended the season with a losing record during the 20th century. After the season, UNL replaced Jennings with Wyoming’s coach, Bob Devaney, the rest is storied Nebraska football history.
After graduating from Nebraska, Tingelhoff entered the 1962 NFL draft but was not drafted and instead, signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent. He received his big break in training camp when the team waived its starting center and moved the rookie to offense.
“I know it’s going to be real tough in pro ball,” Tingelhoff said, “But I’m looking forward to playing with Minnesota.”
Tingelhoff took the jersey No. 53.
During his NFL career, Tingelhoff weighed around 245 pounds. By NFL standards, he was relatively small but he made up for the size deficit with quickness and intensity.
Tingelhoff played with some of the best men the NFL had to offer, there was one instance of Dick Butkus standing over the ball and just before the snap, spitting on Tingelhoff’s hands. The Chicago Bear’s icon called Tingelhoff one of the toughest centers he ever faced.
In another instance, Tingelhoff and the Vikings won at Lambeau Field against the vaunted Green Bay Packers and Coach Vince Lombardi told a reporter No. 53 played one of the greatest games he’d ever seen a center play.
The reporter informed Lombardi that Tingelhoff had played with a torn muscle and Lombardi laughed off the apparent joke, but was shocked when the Minnesota doctor sent Lombardi an X-ray of Tingelhoff’s knee.
Former Viking coach Bud Grant said once, “Mick was tougher than most people, if he hadn’t played center, he would have been an All-Pro middle linebacker. He had that mentality, he was really tough.”
He could surge off the ball and knock a linebacker off his feet, or reach a defensive tackle when the guard pulled. Plus, he made all the line calls, Monte Kiffin said.
Vikings teammate Dave Osborn said “Bud Grant always said we had two centers on the team — Mick Tingelhoff healthy and Mick Tingelhoff hurt.”
After Coach Bud Grant took over in 1967, the Vikings took off. From 1968-78, they won 10 division titles in 11 seasons, often hosting playoff games at old Metropolitan Stadium.
Tingelhoff was known to be remarkably consistent in snapping the ball. One of his teammates joked he may have snapped the ball too early one time, but that was the quarterbacks fault.
Tingelhoff was one of 11 players to have played in all four Vikings Super Bowl appearances in the 1970s, however the Vikings could never win the big game and lost all four attempts.
For 17 years, Tingelhoff played center, never once missing a game, at the time of his retirement in 1978 he started in the second most consecutive games, 240, in NFL history, only behind teammate, Jim Marshall, who had 270 starts.
After retirement, Tingelhoff turned to brokering stocks and commercial real estate development. He also volunteered to coach his son’s high school team.
In 2001, he was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor and had his jersey number,53, retired. It is only one of six numbers retired by the Vikings.
After what seemed like far too long of a wait to many of his friends and family, Tingelhoff was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015, his 32nd year of eligibility.
Tingelhoff returned to his hometown in 2015 as part of a community celebration at the Lexington Middle School.
“Lexington is a town that rallies around its residents, and it leaves an impression on the people that come from here even after they leave,” former Lexington Chamber of Commerce Director Tina Reil-Luz said. “Mick left an impression of his own.”
Lexington Mayor John Fagot next proclaimed July 18 to be Mick Tingelhoff day in the community, and said he will work to make it a statewide designation.
Tingelhoff died on Sept. 11, 2021 at an assisted living facility in Lakeville, Minn.
In addition to his wife, Phyllis (Kent) Tingelhoff, he is survived by their sons Michael and Patrick, 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.