Mick Tingelhoff, Lexington native, Nebraska Husker, Minnesota Viking center and Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 81

“At center is a player described by some as the most unsung hero in the state,” the article said about Tingelhoff, “This is what is said of him – the best downfield blocker in the state, the guy who knocked someone down while the cheering stands watched the ball carrier and on defense, a chap when he hit ‘em, they stayed hit.”

Tingelhoff would attend the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and played football there, but did not become a starter until his senior season in 1961. He was co-captain of that year’s team, which had its biggest offensive output in over five seasons.

It was Coach Bill Jennings’s fifth season as the Husker’s coach and was under pressure to end a string of losing seasons that preceded his arrival.

Tingelhoff was joined on the team by another Lexington native, Monte Kiffin, who would go on to have his own storied coaching career, called one of the greatest defensive coordinators in NFL history.

The season did not go as well as hoped, however, the 3–6–1 season of 1961 would also be the last time the Cornhuskers ended the season with a losing record during the 20th century. After the season, UNL replaced Jennings with Wyoming’s coach, Bob Devaney, the rest is storied Nebraska football history.