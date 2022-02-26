Medical students complimentary of LRHC interpreter services

LEXINGTON — Lexington Regional Health Center recently took part in a presentation event with Central Nebraska Area Health Education Center students about their interpreting practices. The hospital received multiple compliments about the service.

The Central Nebraska Area Health Education Center (CN AHEC) recently relocated to the University of Nebraska – Kearney campus from Grand Island.

The goals of the CN AHEC are:

Develop and sustain a robust and diverse local health workforce in Nebraska by engaging youth and others to complete health professions training programs and enter health careers.

Recruit health students to consider working in rural underserved areas of the state by providing clinical experiences in these communities during their training.

Retain health professionals in these regions by offering accessible continuing education and professional development opportunities.

LRHC Director of Talent and Workforce Engagement Mandy Sand told the LRHC board during their Tuesday meeting the hospital saw the largest sign up in the CN AHEC program history, 74 students overall, to be a part of the virtual presentation about the interpretation services.

LRHC currently employs eight different interpreters who speak Spanish and Somali, they also utilize a Propio Language service for other languages.

Sand said she included multiple LRHC staff in the presentation, who spoke on the services the hospital provides, how the interpreters aid them and how the community’s diversity is an asset.

After the hour long presentation, the students had the opportunity to ask questions and offer their own thoughts. “We had incredibly good feedback,” Sand said.

Some of the comments Sand relayed were, “I’d place (LRHC) as the top preference of rotation for the (physician associate/assistant) program. I can challenge myself with my Spanish skills and cultural competency by choosing a location with a very diverse population.”

“Lexington is a booming city, I really liked how they have interpreters on staff, where as a larger and even more diverse city of Omaha does not.”

“I had the pleasure of rotating in Lexington and found the interpreters incredibly helpful; they are valuable to the entire process of health care and helping patients.”

Sand said she was pleased with how the presentation went and thanked the other staff members who helped her put it together.

Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator Kirsten Faessler said she commended Sand for her work. Faessler said she is taking a, “very unique approach,” to retention and recruitment.

Sand said she has had to get, “a little creative,” with recruiting recently but appreciates the unique challenge it presents.

During the rest of the reports to the board, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson said LRHC will soon host a resident student, who is also a member of the Air Force and will be in Lexington for two months.

The new nurse practitioner will be familiar Acosta-Carlson told the board; Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell is perusing the training so she has the ability to help more around the hospital.

During the compliance update, Director of Finance Tara Naprstek said she was happy to report LRHC was in compliance with the Centers for Medicare & Medicad Services (CMS) vaccine mandate and no employees were lost due to it.

The U.S. Supreme Court had ruled 5-4 in January to allow the CMS vaccine mandate to go into effect.

Naprstek had told the board in January that the CMS mandate was quite broad when it came to the definition of employee. It includes volunteers, students, board members, people of organizations hospitals may contract with for services, etc.; it went well beyond people employed by LRHC.

Executive Director of Ancillary Services Don Young gave an update on the continued construction work on the emergency room and laboratory remodel project. He said all walls are up and the sheet rock work is close to being complete, tilers will be in next week to lay tile in the new bathrooms in the new emergency room.

He reported overall the work is, “steady.”

Brenna Bartruff, LRHC Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations gave her marketing update saying as February is American Heart Month; they are focusing on cardiac rehabilitation, heart health facts and their cardiology specialists.

LRHC have also been giving back to the communities they operate in, by sponsoring at a Bertrand basketball game, employees also helped serve popcorn. The hospital also sponsored a walking taco fundraiser to benefit the Lexington Booster Club at a recent Lexington basketball game.

It was announced that the hospital’s new mammography installation is complete; with it they can provide 3D mammography and stereotactic breast biopsies.

Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner presented the financial report, stating that January was a, “solid month.” He noted inpatient numbers were consistent with last year but outpatient services had grown.

He did note their average daily census was slightly down from December and he would like to see more swing bed days.

Chairman Rob Anderson asked Eschenbrenner how the recent inflation was affecting the hospital. Eschenbrenner said they have seen expenses increase across the board and said with higher activity, comes some higher costs.

The board approved appointments and reappointments which included,

Kurt Kapels, MD

George Adams, MD

Teresa Karre, MD

Tara Lawless, APRN

Cynthia Lewis, MD

Allison Nazinitsky, MD

Reena Ramakrishnan, DO

William Ludwig, MD

Yvan Rodrigues, MD

Daniel Williams, MD

John Gentry, MD

After the conclusion of the regular meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss contracts; no action was taken after the session was ended.