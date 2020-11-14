Mackenzie West named Elk’s Student of the Month

LEXINGTON — Mackenzie West, a senior at Lexington High School has been named Elk’s Student of the Month.

West is the daughter of Scott and Keri West, of Lexington and attended Bryan Elementary and Lexington Middle School. She is currently a senior at LHS.

West is first in her class, which is made up of 228 students. She has a 4.7 GPA and is currently taking classes, such as, advanced calculus honors, American government, business internship, chemistry II honors, college history honors, passages and symphonic band.

West’s student activities include attending the University of Nebraska at Lincoln Math Day, concert, pep and marching bands and she was a finalist at the state National History Day.

Her community service includes the Good News Club, Walking School Bus and donating at blood drives starting in 2018.

West has earned several honors and awards, including the Super A award, National Honor Society Treasurer and met the entry requirements for the 2021 National Merit scholarship.

She has work experience, including being a babysitter from 2017 to 2020 and works at USave Pharmacy Gifts.