LVFD’s new grass rig gets outing for a dumpster fire behind the Taqueria El Paisa restaurant

LEXINGTON — The vehicle may have seemed oversized to the task but it got the job done all the same. The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department’s new grass rig was brought out to handle a minor dumpster fire on Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:06 p.m. the LVFD was contacted about a dumpster fire in progress behind the Taqueria El Paisa restaurant, formerly the A&W restaurant.

The fire was quickly extinguished; Fire Chief Bo Berry said they were not sure of the exact cause.

Berry explained their new grass rig was originally purchased to replace their older Chevrolet truck, but decided to keep all of them in service to give them more flexibility if multiple fire calls come in at the same time.

The LVFD ran into this earlier this year in March, when a large wildfire broke out along I-80 near Gothenburg and they were paged for mutual aid. A short time later, Elwood Fire and Rescue called Lexington for mutual aid in handling a grass fire north of Elwood.

Berry said having all the grass rigs on hand will allow them to answer multiple calls and keep one in their own district if it is needed. He noted this new truck would be operated in primarily in Lexington’s district.