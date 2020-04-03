LRHC has tested 16 people for COVID-19, has 72 tests left

LEXINGTON — So far, Lexington Regional Health Center has tested 16 individuals for COVID-19, with negative results, and have 72 tests left.
During the LRHC board of directors meeting, which was held via Zoom on Tuesday, March 31, CEO Leslie Marsh told the board the hospital has tested 16 people for COVID-19 and have 72 test swabs left.
To date, Dawson County has only recorded one positive case of COVID-19 in Gothenburg, Gosper County had recorded one case as well.
Marsh said they have ordered supplies which are backordered into April due to the urgent need across the state and country.
LRHC is using the tests frugally in case there is a surge of cases in the area, to ensure they have them if that time comes.
Marsh said they have to wisely use their supplies to ensure they have them for the long haul.
Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner said they are tracking the use and utilization of their supplies, including personal protection equipment, PPE.
He noted they are doing an inventory count every day of supplies and equipment.
The hospital has also been screening all visitors for the past two weeks, asking questions of their travel and health, as well as taking their temperature.
Access to the hospital itself has also been limited to certain entrances. Other procedures have also changed, such as putting people who could be carrying the virus in negative pressure rooms. LRHC is also not performing surgeries unless it would hurt the patient to not do the surgery.
Marsh also said it was important for the hospital and the county as a whole to look at what was going on in surrounding counties.
In addition to Gosper, Lincoln County has five confirmed cases and one death, Buffalo County has six confirmed cases. Custer, Frontier and Phelps County have no reported cases yet.
Rural areas of Nebraska have some natural social distancing advantages, Marsh said, unlike eastern areas of the state like Lincoln and Omaha.
When asked about some of the projections about the spread of COVID-19 the state has issued, Marsh said it is difficult to know what to anticipate, but the spread will likely be worse in urban areas and for those along I-80.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisca Acosta-Carlson said the hospital is mindful of the projections, but notes Nebraska and LRHC is better prepared and have adapted preparations as information evolves.
Acosta-Carlson said during the medical staff report they are currently not hosting PA students at this time. They have been working diligently to keep staff healthy and prepared for contact with the virus.
When asked about testing, Acosta-Carlson said their supplies don’t allow them to test everyone and guidance has come down from Two Rivers Public Health Department which said doctors could clinically diagnose COVID-19 without formal testing.
Acosta-Carlson stated the importance of using the tests wisely and following established protocols.
During the marketing update Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said LRHC has the latest COVID-19 information on their website’s homepage and Facebook, these are updated often as new information becomes available.
In addition, on the LRHC website, there is also a “Find a Provider,” tab, which will allow people to search for a provider by their name, specialty, gender and language
To keep in touch with their patients and the wider community, LRHC is starting, “Wellness Wednesdays,” each Wednesday which will feature videos related to different things people can do at home during the virus outbreak. They include mental health, handwashing, exercise, nutrition, etc.
Bartruff said Director of Dietary Services Lacey Zarek, RD, will be featured on the next installment.
LRHC has also decided to extend their free colorectal cancer screening kits until the end of the week, so far 70 of these have been mailed out.
It was also noted Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison Jill Denker recently received the American Hospital Association’s Most Valuable Political Action Committee Player award in 2019. Denker was congratulated by the board on her work and recognition.
During the EHR update, Chief Information Officer Robb Hanna said the technology team has been more focused on preparing for hospital staff, which can, to work remotely if need be.
Eschenbrenner said during the financial report, in addition to tracking supplies, they are also closely monitoring revenues. He noted the finance team was, “working in overdrive,” to ensure they are ready for anything.
During this outbreak, Eschenbrenner said his priority is the hospital’s cash on hand, to ensure operations can continue.
During the broader report Eschenbrenner said revenues were down this February compared to last year, due to the virus outbreak beginning to make itself known in late February.
Yet overall their gross revenue increased compared to fiscal year 2019, he said.
Eschenbrenner noted their outpatient services will see drops during the outbreak as they do less face to face operations.
Board chairperson Rob Anderson said the hospital will struggle financially due to not doing procedures but everyone is mindful of the difficulties.
There was one instance of charity care which met the board level, Eschenbrenner said, in the amount of $24,498.00, which was approved by the board.
Marsh said during the legislative update the $2 trillion stimulus package which was signed into law by President Donald Trump opens multiple opportunities for the hospital to explore
She said Eschenbrenner has begun looking into all of their options and opportunities which come with the stimulus package
“We want to optimize every opportunity that exists,” Marsh said.
The next board meeting will take place Tuesday, April 28, and likely will be done remotely again.
