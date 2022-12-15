LRHC board receives update on service disruption

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center Board members received an update from IT about a service disruption that took place on Nov. 21 during their board meeting on Monday.

Chae Menard, Chief Information Officer, explained the service disruption to the board, actions being taken for recovery, ongoing efforts and an after action plan.

The service disruption took place on Monday, Nov. 21, the root cause being a Storage Area Network (SAN) failure.

A SAN is a subnetwork of storage devices that are shared with one another over a high-speed network connection. The purpose of a storage area network is to allow all designated users on the network to access multiple storage devices, not only the storage devices installed in their computer.

LRHC had scheduled a maintenance window for Wednesday, Nov. 23 in order to perform an update to complete an ongoing migration from the servers that were impacted by the SAN hardware failure.

The hospital notified the public that they were experiencing internet and phone issues via social media on Nov. 22 and 23.

Menard said they are still dealing with some lingering effects but a temporary server arrived onsite and the restore process began on Dec. 8.

In the after action plan some of the items included, the back-up processes needs to be more thoroughly tested on a regular basis, communication list will include all stake holders, secondary means of communication will be implemented and an IT service disruptions communication template will be created.

The board thanked the IT staff for the work they put in to get things working and for their plans for future.

During the strategic plan update, CEO Leslie Marsh and Menard provided the board members with a summary of stakeholder engagements in Washington D.C.

LHRC representatives met with Senator Deb Fischer and briefed she and her staff about plans to establish a rural health initiative in Nebraska with LRHC as a pilot site to create a model for establishing the WellHive platform connection with Veterans Affairs.

Congressman Adrian Smith and his staff were also briefed on the same and they were optimistic about the plans to address the issue within District 3, one of the largest rural districts in the country.

The plan was also shared with Dr. Ryan Vega, VHA Chief Officer of the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning. Vega stated that this is an opportunity to “reimagine rural health care.”

The hope is to get the pilot program completed by May.

During the nursing update Nicole Thorell, Chief Nursing Officer and Risk Management, said a new registered nurse was hired recently. Thanks to the hiring of 5-6 new nurses, LRHC has been able to cut down on their utilization of traveling nurses by half.

Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, provided the results of the 2022 Give BIG Lexington event for the LRHC Charitable Fund. There was $14,437 raised, including matching funds from the Lexington Community Foundation, the eighth most from 180 unique donors, the second most in that category.

Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, said they are waiting for the state to sign off on the new emergency room that has been under construction.

When asked by board members, Thorell said their trauma room is state of the art and the equipment is top of the line.

During the marketing update, Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, said they continue to utilize social media to keep the public informed about their staff and services provided.

LHRC members took part in the Light Up Lex! Christmas parade that was hosted by Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, Dec. 4. They also decorated a Christmas tree at the Dawson County Historical Museum with the theme of “Blue Christmas.”

Wade Eschenbrenner, Chief Financial Officer, provided the financial update, reviewing the month of October.

Eschenbrenner said October was, “really solid,” and there was $5 million in gross revenue for the month, mainly driven by surgery operations. Outpatient services contributed $4.5 million.

He noted the audit is still in a draft state but should be completed by the time the board meets again.

Appointments and reappoints for November included:

Alan Torell, MD

Alenda Hartshorn, MD

Brooke Greisen, CRNA

Kaitlyn Lemmer, APRN

Chad Travers, MD

Christin Thompson, MD

Justin Thankachan, MD

Melissa Tufford, CRNA

Melissa Thomas, MD

Romaine Sangha, MD

Sara Theoharis, CRNA

The board met in executive session to discuss contracts and the CEO evaluation process.

The next meeting of the LRHC board will be Jan. 31 at 12 p.m.