LEXINGTON — A new HVAC system for the Community Health and Fitness Center was approved by the Lexington Regional Health Center board during their meeting on Tuesday, March 28.

Wade Eschenbrenner, Chief Financial Officer, presented the capital request, saying that the heating is not working on the current fitness center HVAC and the new system needs to be put in place before next winter.

Don Young, Executive Director of Ancillary Services, said that due to new federal regulations, there will be a longer lead time, up to 24-36 weeks, on getting the unit purchased and installed.

The cost of the new equipment would be $28,989.00 and the board approved of the capital request.

During the administrative report, CEO Leslie Marsh gave an update to the board about how the organization is addressing their key pillars, which are people, growth, service, quality and finance.

One of the items noted in the people section was turnover. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital staff turnover, especially nurses, has been a subject of news coverage.

In 2021, the turnover rate for staff RNs increased by 8.4 percent, resulting in a national average of 27.1 percent, according to the 2022 National Healthcare Retention and Staffing report. This was found to be significantly higher than overall hospital turnover.

In the most recent 12 month period, Marsh said LRHC only saw a nursing turnover rate of five percent.

On the note of turnover and open positions, Jill Denker, Chief Human Resource Officer, said they continue to work on mailer and email campaigns to advertise different positions in the hospital. Denker said on LRHC’s website, the career tab sees the highest amount of traffic.

During the service update, Kirsten Faessler, Chief Operating Officer and Clinic Administrator, read a letter from a non-local patient who received care at LRHC earlier in March. The patient’s letter was addressed to CEO Marsh but praised the care they had received from staff during their time at the hospital.

Tara Naprstek, Director of Finance, said during the compliance update that they are in the final stages of CARES Act reporting and will submit their final product before the March 31 deadline.

In the marketing update, Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations, said that March was a busy month as they honored several departments and took part in National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Bartruff said LRHC has been offering free screening kits to the community throughout the month and there has been a, “great response.”

The hospital also partnered with the Orthman Community YMCA to host wellness screenings during mid-March. She said it was important to help meet the community where they are at.

As for upcoming events, the LRHC Auxiliary will be hosting an Easter Bake Sale on Thursday, April 6, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the lobby. The auxiliary will also be hosting their beef raffle, with a drawing on May 17.

Chae Menard, Chief Information Officer, gave an IT update on the LRHC phone project. Menard said they found some issues with phone forwarding and are currently working to address the issue.

Looking over February’s finances, Eschenbrenner said outpatient services continued to be the main driver of revenue and that this February saw more activity than past years. Going over some metrics, Eschenbrenner said there were fewer newborns this month, while surgery activity was higher than usual.

Eschenbrenner also requested that $2 million be moved from the operating fund, to funded depreciation, a request which the board approved.

Appointments and reappointments for March included:

Audai Ma’ayah, MBBS

Melinda Barratt, DO

Brett Carranza, DDS

Sarah Craft, PA-C

Kelsey Trausch, APRN

Andrea Um, MD

Drew Rubalcava, CRNA

The board then entered executive session to discuss personnel. No action was taken following the closing of the session.

The next LRHC board meeting is set for Tuesday, April 25.