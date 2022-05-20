LRHC Auxiliary hosts spring luncheon, appoints officers

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Regional Health Center Auxiliary hosted their spring luncheon and appointed officers to their two year terms on Wednesday, May 18.

The luncheon was hosted at Around the Block Catering, located in the former District 22 school building north of town. The meat was provided courtesy of Tyson, Daisy Wagner represented the business at the meeting.

The event was attended by over 20 Auxiliary members and LRHC staff Brenna Bartruff, Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations and Jill Denker, Executive Director of Human Resources and Physician Liaison.

“The Auxiliary is a hospital organization that demonstrates hospital core values, and manages the hospital gift shop “The Corner Cupboard”. In addition, they perform various tasks including delivering patient mail, watering patients’ flowers, paying for and delivering the local newspaper,” per the LRHC website.

“The Auxiliary also participate in fundraising projects organized by the members. The funds from these projects are used to purchase equipment for the hospital. Members also assist with hospital health fairs and health screenings,” the website stated.

The LRHC Auxiliary officers installed for their two year terms include President Pam Samway, Vice President Bernita Brin, Secretary Dorothy Bremer and Treasurer Jo Brown.

Pam Scott, the outgoing secretary, was thanked for all her years of dutifully keeping the organizations minutes.

The Auxiliary also chose to spend the money they have accumulated from the gift shop and fundraisers to purchase two new wheel chairs and a geriatric recliner the LHRC nursing staff had requested.

Bartruff also shared briefly about LRHC’s social media presence on Facebook and how it can benefit the gift shop. LRHC recently posted that The Corner Cupboard is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.