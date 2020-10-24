LPS Superintendent John Hakonson featured in OpenSky webinar about racial and ethnic equity in Nebraska

LEXINGTON — Lexington Public Schools Superintendent John Hakonson was a featured speaker during a webinar about addressing racial and ethnic equity to help grow the state. It was hosted by Open Sky Policy Institute.
OpenSky is a non-partisan, non-profit organization which conducts fiscal research and analysis to improve opportunities for every Nebraskan. The organization was formally incorporated in 2011.
During the month of October, each Wednesday, OpenSky has been hosting webinars focused on public policies and their role in forging racial and ethnic quality in the state.
The first webinar focused on the current racial and ethnic equity picture in policy areas, such as K-12 education, health care, corrections and housing. The second looked at historic policy choices and their ongoing impact on racial and ethnic equity.
The third webinar, hosted on Wednesday, Oct. 21, looked at the importance of and the opportunities presented by being proactive to increase racial and ethnic equity.
The panel featured Hakonson, as well as Scott Moore, senior vice president-corporate relations and chief administrative officer at Union Pacific and Miguel Estevez, a licensed mental health practitioner at Friendship House in Grand Island.
When Hakonson spoke, he informed the panel and those listening in about Lexington itself, describing it as former white middle class farm town prior to the arrival of the IBP meatpacking plant in the 1990s.
With the introduction of the meatpacking plant, Lexington saw a dramatic increase in diversity and now minority groups make up 83 percent of the community, said Hakonson.
A comparison of Lexington’s diversity was made of that to Los Angeles, Calif., by Hakonson and OpenSky Executive Director Renee Fry.
Miguel Estevez said Lexington is not just one of the most diverse communities in Nebraska but the Midwest as well.
On the school district level, this diversity means students have 40 different countries of origin and multiple different languages are spoken. Many of the students are English learners, all arriving in Lexington classrooms with different educational backgrounds.
Those English learner students sometimes face the uphill challenge of learning the English language, while they are still getting a grasp on their own native language, said Hakonson.
Many students’ families are also below the poverty line. Hakonson said by age four, a child living in poverty conditions hears up to 30 million fewer words than a child from a more wealthy background.
A wider issue Hakonson noted was the fact the older generation of workers are retiring from their positions, while educated young people are leaving the state. At the same time, the diversity of the state of Nebraska continues to grow, he said around 21 percent of the state’s population is of a minority group.
Hakonson said the state needs to invest in education, especially that of the minority community.
Hakonson was asked how Nebraska could retain the educated young people in the state and he responded that Nebraska needs to emphasize what is going on, that it is a safe place to work and live and there is competitive pay in many work positions.
When asked about examples of investing in ethnic equity in education, Hakonson said the district loves to hire their own graduates, many of which are bilingual and biliterate. He said they also see their graduates employed across the Lexington community in a variety of different positions.
The panel shifted to Miguel Estevez, a licensed mental health practitioner at Friendship House in Grand Island. Estevez said he is likely the only bilingual therapist in the Tri-City area.
Estevez said he was born in California and grew up in El Salvador and Guatemala, before moving to Grand Island with his family. He also took English learner classes while in school.
After struggling with his own depression and mental health, Estevez said he realized he could also become a therapist and saw a distinct lack of male Latino therapists in the area.
Estevez now works with the Latinx community, a term used to refer to all people of Latin American descent, refugee migrants and those on probation and parole. He said the range of ages he works with vary from six to 89-year-old people.
He said when Latinx people see him, a male Latino therapist, they more easily open up to him. Estevez said many of these people have trauma from their past and said while they are resilient, they do need help and support.
Estevez said there is still a stigma surrounding mental health and those accessing it and this can be heighted in the Latinx community. At the moment there is a lack of Latinx people who are mental health practitioners and this has led to a lack of representation.
Estevez said the state needs to invest in diversity in mental health, as there is a distinct need for it currently.
Later on during the discussion, Estevez said it was important to acknowledge diversity and the experience of these groups.
“We need more conversations about racial injustice,” said Estevez, “this is 500 years of oppression, you can’t do away with that in a two hour training.”
Estevez said at times, Nebraska is not always welcoming to him and said those who feel the same lack community and support.
Scott Moore, with Union Pacific, provided a perspective from business on why an increase in equity is important for the state.
Moore said UP knows, “the value of a diverse problem solving team,” and welcomes the input of people from different background and ethnicities to reach a solution.
One important fact about ethnic and racial equity is how people are treated in their communities and Moore said at times he has trouble filling positions with people of different ethnic backgrounds because they feel like they will not be welcomed in Nebraska.
Moore said, “Nebraska nice,” is not enough, we have to do more to be fully inclusive and equitable.
To ensure equity and diversity in UP, Moore said the company has done, “deliberate work,” toward this goal. One way they are doing so is to have a diverse interview team, made up of people from different ethnicities and genders.
Moore cited the death of George Floyd this summer as a major turning point and now CEO’s and businesses are more likely to lean in toward social issues. UP erected a sign which state, “We Are One: Black Lives Matter,” outside their corporate office in Omaha, Moore said.
UP has announced a goal to double the representation of women to 11 percent by 2030, Moore said. He also added 29 percent of their workforce is diverse and they are working to increase this number as well.
