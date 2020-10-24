LPS Superintendent John Hakonson featured in OpenSky webinar about racial and ethnic equity in Nebraska

Hakonson said the state needs to invest in education, especially that of the minority community.

Hakonson was asked how Nebraska could retain the educated young people in the state and he responded that Nebraska needs to emphasize what is going on, that it is a safe place to work and live and there is competitive pay in many work positions.

When asked about examples of investing in ethnic equity in education, Hakonson said the district loves to hire their own graduates, many of which are bilingual and biliterate. He said they also see their graduates employed across the Lexington community in a variety of different positions.

The panel shifted to Miguel Estevez, a licensed mental health practitioner at Friendship House in Grand Island. Estevez said he is likely the only bilingual therapist in the Tri-City area.

Estevez said he was born in California and grew up in El Salvador and Guatemala, before moving to Grand Island with his family. He also took English learner classes while in school.

After struggling with his own depression and mental health, Estevez said he realized he could also become a therapist and saw a distinct lack of male Latino therapists in the area.