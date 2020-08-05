DAWSON COUNTY — Cases of COVID-19 continue to be discovered each day throughout the Two River’s seven county district, on Tuesday there were seven new cases reported.
The new cases confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 3 include,
- Buffalo County – 4
- Dawson County – 2
- Kearney County – 1
To date the Two Rivers district has reported 1,402 total cases, with 1,212 no longer symptomatic and 11 deaths. The district remains in at an elevated risk.
In the last two weeks, Dawson County has recorded 62 new cases, contributing to a total which now numbers 950, still the sixth highest amount in the state. There have been 10 deaths in the county.
Gosper County has recorded six new cases in the last 14 days, the total for the county now numbers 19, with no deaths.
The state of Nebraska has now recorded 27,178 total COVID-19 cases, 19,764 recoveries and 332 deaths. A total of 287,394 people have been tested for the virus.
