COZAD — If you make your way by Cozad High School and the Cozad Elementary, you will notice immense progress happening at both facilities.

While construction is still in progress, some updates will be completed this fall.

Ground was broken in October 2022 at Cozad High School and Cozad Elementary School for building updates. A $26 million bond issue for the district updates was passed in March 2022.

The high school and elementary school received new roofing and HVAC systems as well as fire sprinklers and lighting.

Secure entrances for both schools were added to improve safety for students and staff.

Cozad High School added a new gymnasium and locker rooms on the west side of the existing building. District offices are being added to the south of the new gym.

Two classrooms added to the south of the building will be used for science and art.

Additional updates to the high school are for the teachers lounge and bathrooms.

The elementary school added four new kindergarten classrooms and a preschool to the east side of the existing building.

Internally, the whole school received new flooring as well as changes to the library and front office. The front office will now be at the front of the building, where the library previously was, and the library is now in place of the front office.

The previous playground was torn out and is being replaced with new equipment for students to enjoy.

A multipurpose room was added to give more room for students during lunch hours, and a full-service kitchen was implemented.

Improvements also were made to the staff parking lot at the elementary school.

Cozad Superintendent James Ford said, “We are really excited for all the new things that are coming along and it’s been long overdue.”

All projects at both schools are expected to be completed by August 2024, except the high school gym, which is set to be completed in late spring of 2024.