LEXINGTON — Two Lexington police officers have moved into new roles.

The Lexington Police Department announced the changes Monday, Aug. 14.

Luke Pinkelman of Cozad has accepted the position of investigator and has stepped out of the position of Lexington Middle School resource officer. Pinkelman has served as the SRO for the past seven years and is in his 10th year of service with the Lexington Police Department.

The new middle school resource officer is Lexington native Edwin Perdomo.

“I’m excited to be more involved in the community,” Perdomo said.

Perdomo graduated from Lexington in 2014. He studies criminal justice at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and worked as a correctional officer for three years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections in Lincoln.

After attending and graduating from the state police academy, Perdomo found his way back to Lexington and joined the Lexington Police Department. This is his sixth year with the department.

“When I was growing up in Lexington, I had positive interactions with police,” Perdomo said. “They didn’t treat me as different. I liked how they treated me and what they did in the community, so I wanted to be able to do that as well. I want kids to see me as a positive role model.”