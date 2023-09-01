LEXINGTON — Views of Lexington Regional Health Center CEO Leslie Marsh’s performance bookended Tuesday’s hospital board meeting.

Before the Board of Directors convened, a “Provider and Staff Meritorious Service Award” was presented to Marsh by three leaders of the hospital’s medical staff.

Later in the meeting, board members established a subcommittee to communicate with Marsh and her attorneys and air grievances on both sides.

That vote followed up action in a special board meeting Aug. 3 to evaluate the CEO’s performance. That meeting concluded with a unanimous vote to reevaluate Marsh in six months.

Marsh objected to language on Tuesday’s agenda concerning development of a “performance improvement plan.”

“There was no discussion of a performance improvement plan,” she said. “There was a discussion about evaluating in six months.”

She said she has prepared a response to every issue the board identified in the Aug. 3 meeting and she looks forward to sharing it with the board and public.

“There were legitimate reasons for each of the items identified by the board members which are and were necessitated by the ongoing needs of the organization in order to manage risk,” she said.

At the end of the Aug. 3 meeting, the board authorized Vice Chair Tucker Case to coordinate with Kent Turnbull, who was acting as Marsh’s attorney and had offered to act as a liaison between her and the board at no cost.

Turnbull said Tuesday that another lawyer has joined Marsh’s team so he can take on that liaison role. He clarified that a liaison is not the same as a mediator, which is a neutral role.

He clarified that as a liaison his duty remains with Marsh, as opposed to a neutral mediator.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Case and board member Pat Samway to meet with Marsh, Turnbull and lawyers for her and the hospital to air both sides’ grievances and report back to the board.

IT expense concerns

After examining a detailed list of recent expenses related to information technology, the board voted to require a monthly report on IT Department spending.

Anderson said the board needs a better idea of how that money is being spent.

“As a board member, you don’t like surprises,” Anderson said, “and we’ve had some unexpected things over the last couple of years.”

He acknowledged that emergencies arise, citing a recent phone outage at the hospital. He said nothing has been done wrong, but he saw a need to discuss how to handle unexpected expenditures and to inform the board.

In each of the last two years, he said, the hospital spent more than $3.5 million for IT services, but the hospital still has issues such as system instability and no email account for the CEO.

“When you look at a $7 million spend, I think we could work on having email,” Anderson said. “That might be a priority that we need to work on.”

Marsh agreed that transparency is needed and that all monthly transactions should come to the board.

But she expressed concern about involving the board in operational decisions involving IT security.

“If something needs to be done and I have a duty to respond from a regulatory oversight issue … if I’m going to have to ask if I can comply with regulations … you really can’t be the CEO if you cannot ensure that you can respond to risks appropriately.”

Samway urged the board not to micromanage IT or Marsh.

“I believe that we should be transparent,” she said, “but I think we should go on from here on and not look back at the past.”

Samway expressed concern about keeping the hospital safe and suggested the IT discussions should not be in a public meeting.

“We know that IT has a problem, we know that it spends too much according to you guys,” Samway said, “… but why do we have to have this in front of everybody?”

“Because financial matters you don’t have behind closed doors,” Anderson said.

But hospital attorney Jill Jensen interjected that IT security system issues are proper subjects for an executive session.

Financial report

Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner updated the board on the hospital’s balance sheet as the fiscal year ended June 30. He said LRHC’s cash position increased by $1 million.

The hospital has seen an increase in interest income, thanks to rising interest rates for CDs and securities. Interest income rose from $100,156 a year ago to $307,608 in fiscal 2023.

We’re projecting over $500,000 over this next year,” he said.

He said the hospital had 190 days’ cash on hand, a measure of its ability to operate if cash flow were interrupted. “That’s been growing over the last year,” he said.

Officers elected

With the beginning of the fiscal year, the board elected officers.

Pat Samway put herself forward to lead the board, saying that Anderson has been frustrated by communication between himself and Marsh “and I think that I can do a better job of communication between Leslie and the board.”

For his part, Anderson said he would like to remain chairman for the sake of continuity and experience.

Anderson was re-elected chairman 3-2, with Ken Harbison and Tucker Case joining with him and Pam Trampe voting with Samway.

In a subsequent unanimous vote, Samway was elected vice chair and Trampe secretary/treasurer.

The board held executive sessions to discuss contracts as well as security matters and protection of information systems.

Other meeting highlights

Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell told the board that three LRHC nursing directors — Beth Atwood, Hannah Hild and Brittany Hueftle — have been nominated for nursing leadership “40 under 40” awards by the Nebraska Organization of Nurse Leaders and the Nebraska Nurses Association. The awards ceremony is in October, and Thorell said she has been asked to be the opening speaker.

Chief Operating Officer Kirsten Faessler said members of the hospital’s Rehabilitation Department spent a weekend at the Nebraska State Fair showcasing the department and the hospital. The rehab department’s third-place essay for the Nebraska State Fair Cares Program for nonprofits also earned the department a $1,000 donation.

The board tentatively set the next meeting date for Oct. 3 because of anticipated absences on Sept. 26. The board typically meets the last Tuesday of the month.