Dawson County’s tax levy to increase due to large loss in ag land valuation

LEXINGTON — Due to a nearly one hundred million loss in agricultural land valuation, as well as other factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Dawson County’s tax levy will increase this year to help make up for the difference.

A major reason for the levy increase is the loss of valuation in ag land, which was marked at $3,466,624,882 the previous year, but is now $3,366,845,078 this year, a loss of $99,779,744.

Other factors cited for the levy increase was a loss of funds from highway allocation, costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the addition of added security at the courthouse and costs of raises for county employees.

The tax levy will increase from 0.29 to 0.32, the total budget is $44,058,178.92, the tax call will be $10,875,246.

Some of the larger projects for 2020-2021 include a $1.8 million allocation for road projects and $100,000 for repairs to the south portion of the courthouse roof.

The commissioners approved the final tax request.

Sheriff Ken Moody presented the August crime report to the commissioners, stating the population of the jail was 108 as of Tuesday morning.