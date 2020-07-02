LEXINGTON — Bids will be opened for a box culvert on Road 444 on July 31 as the design is now done and the existing bridge is in poor shape.
During the Dawson County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, July 1, Road Superintendent Mark Christiansen said the opening date for box culvert bids would be July 31.
The box culvert would be placed on Road 444, just north of Highway 40, Christiansen said after the meeting. The design has been completed and there is an effort to expedite this project. Christiansen said the existing bridge is in bad shape and the road is half closed in this area.
No action was needed to be taken by the commissioners but they gave Christiansen the nod for the opening date.
During the board of equalization meeting, Assessor John Moore spoke to the commissioners via Zoom about valuation changes for soil notices.
Moore said after discussions with the state, they recommended there be a change to three different soil notices. Moore said 673 notices will go out.
This action is being taken because the value of the land was not as high as previously thought. Moore said owners have 30 days to protest, but many will likely choose not to, if their valuation goes down.
Changes have to do with dry grass land and irrigated land, Moore said many of the parcels in question were along the Platte River.
The commissioners approved the valuation changes.
During the rest of the regular meeting, Chairman Dennis Rickertsen said the fitness reimbursements for county employees reverted to what they had been before the COVID-19 pandemic on June 1.
Lt. Shane Tilson with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office appeared with the annual renewal of the food service partnership. There were no other changes to the service, other than a 2.8 percent price increase. The commissioners approved the partnership agreement.
Another agreement which was considered for approval was with the Nebraska Auditors of Public Accounts.
County Clerk Karla Zlatkovsky said this agreement can be approved annually, every two years or three years. In the past the county has approved it for three years, as the cost is cheaper for the county.
The commissioners said they were impressed by the service which was provided and moved to approve an agreement for another three years.
The last item was a credit card application by Mike Wolff with the extension office.
Zlatkovsky said the state of Nebraska requires certain payments from the extension to be made via credit card or online, hence the application. She said this could only be used for tax exempt items.
The county will receive the statements and the extension office has to prove invoices, Zlatkovsky said.
The commissioners approved the application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.