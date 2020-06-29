JOHNSON LAKE — A man was killed after his Jeep drove off an outlet bridge at Johnson Lake on Saturday, June 27.
The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 9:21 p.m. to Johnson Lake Drive.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 2006 Jeep was northbound on Johnson Lake Drive and drove through a bridge guard rail at the outlet bridge. The Jeep then entered the water and became fully submerged in over 20 feet of water.
Due to the nature of the incident, the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department dive team responded to the scene.
The driver and sole occupant, 38-year-old Juan Gonzalez was recovered from the Jeep and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.
Several agencies assisted Gosper County, including the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Johnson Lake EMS, Elwood Fire and Rescue and the LVFD dive team.
