Local communities take time to celebrate Memorial Day

LEXINGTON — In the tradition of many Nebraska’s Memorial Day weekends of either being feast or famine weather-wise, it was a famine year with cool temperatures and rain over the weekend, yet many residents still took time to observe Memorial Day.
Locally, the Memorial Day ceremony in Lexington was moved inside to the Heartland Military Museum due to the threat of inclement weather.
One of the speakers was American Legion Post #111 Adjutant Mike Hatfield and he called on people to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
“We honor the memory of those who gave their lives in the service of our country, and of those others who have dropped their burdens by the wayside of life and have gone to their eternal rest,” he said.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5136 Commander Jared Woody spoke about the history of Taps, the melody played by a lone trumpet at military funerals and other occasions.
Taps was arranged in its present form by the Union Army Brigadier General Daniel Butterfield, an American Civil War general and Medal of Honor recipient who commanded the 3rd Brigade of the 1st Division in the V Army Corps of the Army of the Potomac while at Harrison's Landing, Virginia, in July 1862 to replace a previous French bugle call used to signal "lights out".
The tune is also sounded at many memorial services in Arlington's Memorial Amphitheater and at grave sites throughout the cemetery. It is also regularly played at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, to commemorate the sacrifice made, at and around that site, by United States servicemen in WWII, during the Allied effort to liberate Europe from the Nazi Germany.
The song is also played during each of the military wreath ceremonies conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier every year, including the ones held on Memorial Day. The ceremonies are viewed by many people, including veterans, school groups, and foreign officials.
Guest speaker was Lexington High School’s Malinda Lo and asked everyone in attendance to join her in recognizing family members in attendance that had lost a loved one in the service of their country. She said the act of sending off a family member to war had to be a surreal experience.
She said this was the 20th year the United States had been at war, longer than any conflict in the history of the country. Around 2.7 million Americans served in Afghanistan and Iraq and many were deployed more than once.
Lo said, “Let us honor the memory of heroes no long with us and let us strive to live up to the example set by selfless patriots each and every day.”
In his statement, Governor Pete Ricketts wrote, ““On Memorial Day, we honor and remember the brave men and women who have given their lives in defense of our freedoms. The liberties we enjoy have been secured for us by the courageous service of generations of patriots. This weekend, let’s give thanks for the sacrifices made by so many Americans through the years to preserve this heritage and the blessings of liberty, peace, and self-government for all.”
“I also ask all Nebraskans to remember two of our fallen heroes this Memorial Day. Trooper Jerry Smith died in the line of duty while patrolling our state’s highways in 2019. Last September, Investigator Mario Herrera of the Lincoln Police Department died from a gunshot wound he received while serving an arrest warrant. These two men represent the highest ideals of what it means to be a Nebraskan—bravery, service, and sacrifice. Please remember them this weekend and keep their families in your prayers.”
In 1868, General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic called for a "Decoration Day", which was widely celebrated. By 1890, every Northern state had adopted it as a holiday. The World Wars turned it into a generalized day of remembrance, instead of just for the Civil War. In 1971, Congress standardized the holiday as "Memorial Day" and changed its observance to the last Monday in May.
Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. military.
Many volunteers place an American flag on graves of military personnel in national cemeteries. Memorial Day is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer in the United States, while Labor Day, the first Monday of September, marks the unofficial start of autumn and the end of the summer.