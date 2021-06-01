Local communities take time to celebrate Memorial Day

The tune is also sounded at many memorial services in Arlington's Memorial Amphitheater and at grave sites throughout the cemetery. It is also regularly played at the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, to commemorate the sacrifice made, at and around that site, by United States servicemen in WWII, during the Allied effort to liberate Europe from the Nazi Germany.

The song is also played during each of the military wreath ceremonies conducted at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier every year, including the ones held on Memorial Day. The ceremonies are viewed by many people, including veterans, school groups, and foreign officials.

Guest speaker was Lexington High School’s Malinda Lo and asked everyone in attendance to join her in recognizing family members in attendance that had lost a loved one in the service of their country. She said the act of sending off a family member to war had to be a surreal experience.

She said this was the 20th year the United States had been at war, longer than any conflict in the history of the country. Around 2.7 million Americans served in Afghanistan and Iraq and many were deployed more than once.

Lo said, “Let us honor the memory of heroes no long with us and let us strive to live up to the example set by selfless patriots each and every day.”