List of candidates for Dawson County 2022 primary election

Tuesday, May 10 is the date of the primary elections, polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

 C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — With 2022 being an election year, local residents have thrown their names into the hat for various elected positions throughout Dawson County.

Here is a list of candidates that was provided by the Dawson County Clerk.

Four Year Terms

Assessor

  • Rep. Nicholas VanCura

Attorney

  • Rep. Elizabeth F. Waterman

Clerk

  • Rep. Karla Zlatkovsky

Clerk of District Court

  • Rep. Becky Boryca

Commissioner District 2

  • Rep. Bill Stewart

Commissioner District 3

  • Rep. Duane Kautz
  • Rep. Dennis Rickertsen
  • Rep. Kevin Swanson

Register of Deeds

  • Rep. Linzy Hendricks

Sheriff

  • Rep. Ken Moody
  • Rep. Mark L. Montgomery

Surveyor

  • Rep. Mark A. Streit

Treasurer

  • Rep. Kaitlyn Woltemath
  • Rep. Beth Bauer

Six Year Terms

Cozad Airport Authority, Vote Two

  • Joel L. Heitz
  • Leland Spanjer

Gothenburg Airport Authority, Vote One

  • Mike Bacon

Lexington Airport Authority, Vote Two

  • David B. Smith
  • Brad Worthing

City of Cozad – East Ward, Vote One

  • Deborah Leahy
  • Jordan L. Curtice

City of Cozad – West Ward, Vote One

  • Brian L. Montgomery
  • David A. Hernandez

Cozad Mayor

  • Marcus Kloepping

City of Gothenburg – East Ward

  • Jay Richeson

City of Gothenburg – West Ward

  • Verlin Janssen

Gothenburg Mayor, Vote One

  • Patrick G. Moore
  • Will Rahjes
  • Kendra Boyd

City of Lexington, Vote Two

  • John D. Fagot
  • John Salem

Cozad Community Hospital, Vote 3

  • Cindy Finnegan
  • Bill Wilkinson
  • Alan Svajgr

Gothenburg Hospital, Vote Two

  • Ryan T. O’Hare

Lexington Regional Health Center, Vote 2

  • Kenneth Royce Harbison
  • Pat Samway

Cozad School Board, Vote Three

  • Kiley Goff
  • John A. Peden
  • Judy Eggleston

Gothenburg School Board, Vote Three

  • Nate Wyatt
  • Lisa N. Brass
  • Matt Dalrymple
  • Bruce Lee Clark
  • Dawn Urman
  • Kristi Kreuscher
  • Bradly Jorgenson

Lexington School Board, Vote Three

  • Roger Reutlinger
  • Garth Mins
  • Travis Maloley
  • Daniel Jaimes

Overton School Board, Vote Three

  • Gordon Lassen
  • Dr. Jared Walahoski
  • Brooke Puffer
  • Greg Weiland
  • Clayton Jeffries

S-E-M School Board, Vote Three

  • Chris R. Reiter
  • Matt Hothem
  • Kirby D. Burden
  • Laura Robbins

Village of Eddyville, Vote Three

  • Fred Boon

Village of Sumner, Vote Two

  • Patrick Arnold

Some important dates from the Nebraska Secretary of State regarding the election include:

  • Monday, April 4: First day to have early mail-in voting ballots ready to deliver for those who requested them.
  • Monday, April 11: First day to vote early in-person for the primary.
  • Friday, April 22: Last day to register online to vote.
  • Monday, May 2: Last day to register in-person to vote for the primary.
  • Monday, May 9: Last day to vote early in-person at the county clerk’s office
  • Tuesday, May 10: Primary Election Day, polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
