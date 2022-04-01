List of candidates for Dawson County 2022 primary election

LEXINGTON — With 2022 being an election year, local residents have thrown their names into the hat for various elected positions throughout Dawson County.
Here is a list of candidates that was provided by the Dawson County Clerk.
Four Year Terms
Assessor
- Rep. Nicholas VanCura
Attorney
- Rep. Elizabeth F. Waterman
Clerk
- Rep. Karla Zlatkovsky
Clerk of District Court
- Rep. Becky Boryca
Commissioner District 2
- Rep. Bill Stewart
Commissioner District 3
- Rep. Duane Kautz
- Rep. Dennis Rickertsen
- Rep. Kevin Swanson
Register of Deeds
- Rep. Linzy Hendricks
Sheriff
- Rep. Ken Moody
- Rep. Mark L. Montgomery
Surveyor
- Rep. Mark A. Streit
Treasurer
- Rep. Kaitlyn Woltemath
- Rep. Beth Bauer
Six Year Terms
Cozad Airport Authority, Vote Two
- Joel L. Heitz
- Leland Spanjer
Gothenburg Airport Authority, Vote One
- Mike Bacon
Lexington Airport Authority, Vote Two
- David B. Smith
- Brad Worthing
City of Cozad – East Ward, Vote One
- Deborah Leahy
- Jordan L. Curtice
City of Cozad – West Ward, Vote One
- Brian L. Montgomery
- David A. Hernandez
Cozad Mayor
- Marcus Kloepping
City of Gothenburg – East Ward
- Jay Richeson
City of Gothenburg – West Ward
- Verlin Janssen
Gothenburg Mayor, Vote One
- Patrick G. Moore
- Will Rahjes
- Kendra Boyd
City of Lexington, Vote Two
- John D. Fagot
- John Salem
Cozad Community Hospital, Vote 3
- Cindy Finnegan
- Bill Wilkinson
- Alan Svajgr
Gothenburg Hospital, Vote Two
- Ryan T. O’Hare
Lexington Regional Health Center, Vote 2
- Kenneth Royce Harbison
- Pat Samway
Cozad School Board, Vote Three
- Kiley Goff
- John A. Peden
- Judy Eggleston
Gothenburg School Board, Vote Three
- Nate Wyatt
- Lisa N. Brass
- Matt Dalrymple
- Bruce Lee Clark
- Dawn Urman
- Kristi Kreuscher
- Bradly Jorgenson
Lexington School Board, Vote Three
- Roger Reutlinger
- Garth Mins
- Travis Maloley
- Daniel Jaimes
Overton School Board, Vote Three
- Gordon Lassen
- Dr. Jared Walahoski
- Brooke Puffer
- Greg Weiland
- Clayton Jeffries
S-E-M School Board, Vote Three
- Chris R. Reiter
- Matt Hothem
- Kirby D. Burden
- Laura Robbins
Village of Eddyville, Vote Three
- Fred Boon
Village of Sumner, Vote Two
- Patrick Arnold
Some important dates from the Nebraska Secretary of State regarding the election include:
- Monday, April 4: First day to have early mail-in voting ballots ready to deliver for those who requested them.
- Monday, April 11: First day to vote early in-person for the primary.
- Friday, April 22: Last day to register online to vote.
- Monday, May 2: Last day to register in-person to vote for the primary.
- Monday, May 9: Last day to vote early in-person at the county clerk’s office
- Tuesday, May 10: Primary Election Day, polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.