Lexington urban area shows early signs of a widespread COVID-19 outbreak

There was also an additional death in Buffalo County, a male in his 80s. Two Rivers Community

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health Nurse, Susan Puckett expresses her deep condolences to the family and friends. She states “We are wishing you peace and comfort during this hard time.”

The death toll in the district has now reached 54.

In Phelps County, the Holdrege urban area has been witnessing a sustained increased in daily COVID-19 cases since the start of October.

According to the weekly report, the rate of increase last week was steep, which indicates a possible further rise in cases. Phelps County has also seen tripled positivity rates. Case counts seem to be increasing in a step-ladder pattern, indicating a possible surge in cases in the coming weeks, the report stated.

Unlike the earlier outbreak in the spring, which occurred primarily in Dawson County, this current outbreak is spread across the age range.

“Older residents are contracting the virus at rising rates, and cumulative mortality numbers have increased compared to two months previously. There appears to be early sign of increased pressure on the health system in the region,” the district report stated.