Lexington urban area shows early signs of a widespread COVID-19 outbreak

LEXINGTON — Lexington and the surrounding urban area are showing the early signs of a widespread COVID-19 outbreak, according to a weekly report from the Two Rivers Health Department complied last week.
Average case counts have nearly tripled in Lexington in the past two weeks and have increased by 50 percent in Cozad, according to the report.
The Lexington urban area includes Lexington, Overton, Johnson Lake and Cozad.
The rate of increase is rapid, with over 250 new cases reported in the last 14 days, according to Two Rivers. Healthcare services in the Two Rivers district are reporting increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU availability is about half the previous three month average.
Residents are being advised by the health department to exercise, “utmost caution,” and adhere to strict preventative measures.
Cases have been widespread across the seven counties of the Two Rivers region, there were 116 reported on Thursday, Nov. 19 with 190 more on Friday, Thursday, Nov. 20.
The Kearney urban area continues to witness an, “unprecedented,” ruse in COVID-19 cases, according to the weekly report.
Average daily case counts have doubled over the past month and positivity rates in Buffalo County have tripled in the same period. Case rates have increased across all age groups and the precipitous rise in daily cases across the area indicates this trend will continue, according to Two Rivers.
There was also an additional death in Buffalo County, a male in his 80s. Two Rivers Community
Health Nurse, Susan Puckett expresses her deep condolences to the family and friends. She states “We are wishing you peace and comfort during this hard time.”
The death toll in the district has now reached 54.
In Phelps County, the Holdrege urban area has been witnessing a sustained increased in daily COVID-19 cases since the start of October.
According to the weekly report, the rate of increase last week was steep, which indicates a possible further rise in cases. Phelps County has also seen tripled positivity rates. Case counts seem to be increasing in a step-ladder pattern, indicating a possible surge in cases in the coming weeks, the report stated.
Unlike the earlier outbreak in the spring, which occurred primarily in Dawson County, this current outbreak is spread across the age range.
“Older residents are contracting the virus at rising rates, and cumulative mortality numbers have increased compared to two months previously. There appears to be early sign of increased pressure on the health system in the region,” the district report stated.
The risk dial for the virus was increased further into the red, ‘pandemic’ area, as 40 percent of hospital beds in the district are occupied by COVID-19 patients and daily cases have doubled over the past 10 to 14 days.
The Two Rivers Public Health Department reports 6,461 total cases, with 3,650 of those no longer being symptomatic.
There are currently 976 active hospitalizations in Nebraska, this is approaching the threshold between 1,000 and 1,100 active hospitalizations, which if reached, would cause Governor Pete Ricketts to enact stricter directed health measures.
The state now reports 114,061 total cases, 16,185 have recovered and there have been 909 deaths.
