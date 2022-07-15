Lexington teacher learns new ways to teach language during South Korea trip

LEXINGTON — A Bryan Elementary teacher brought back different ideas on how to teach languages after a recent trip to South Korea.

Odwuar Quiñonez is a 2015 graduate of Lexington High School and later earned his elementary education degree from the University of Nebraska – Kearney.

Quiñonez currently teaches Spanish at Bryan Elementary and is working on his English as a Second Language endorsement at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.

It was one of his UNL professors, Jenelle Reeves, who invited him on a Fulbright U.S. Student Program trip to South Korea. Fulbright is a program of the United States Department of State and is funded by the U.S. government.

Reeves, a professor of teaching, learning and teacher education, was awarded the grant in 2019 for the project, “Education Fever: Lessons for Nebraska K-12 Teachers in Korea’s Education System.” The trip was delayed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quiñonez said he and 11 other Nebraska teachers took part, arriving on June 16.

The three week trip to the East Asia nation started with the Nebraskans learning the Korean language. Quiñonez said he got to experience what it was like for his students who are learning English for the first time as he learned Korean.

Quiñonez also had the chance to visit Seoul, the capital of South Korea, he added he is not from a large city and it was a bit of a shock being in a metropolis of 9.7 million people. The larger Seoul Capital Area is the fifth largest metropolis in the world.

While in the city, Quiñonez was able to visit the Seoul Tower, a communication and observation tower located on Nam Mountain in central Seoul, the 774 foot tower marks the second highest point in the capital.

“Using the metro is a fast, cheap, and safe way to get around in Seoul. I felt confident venturing around Seoul alone after just one trip with the group, and was able to find my way around including changing lines with very little difficulty,” said Pia DeVries, a fellow teacher on the trip.

“Others in our group showed me the Seoul metro app and it not only shows the map of the system, but also lets you pick starting and ending stations and shows you how to get there, where to change lines, and how long the trip will last. The hardest part was to make sure I headed the right way, but that was also easy with the app, since with just a few clicks, it shows all the stops along the way,” DeVries said.

In Seoul, Quiñonez noted several chain restaurants recognizable to Americans, like Burger King or KFC. However, he said food was prepared much differently, with a marked lack of grease and salt on the fast food.

Quiñonez said he was also surprised when eating a traditional Korean meal, everyone shares one meal; he said trying to eat with chopsticks took some practice.

Korean cuisine is largely based on rice, noodles, tofu, vegetables, fish and meats. Traditional Korean meals are noted for the number of side dishes, banchan, which accompany steam-cooked short-grain rice. Every meal is accompanied by numerous banchan. Kimchi, a fermented, usually spicy vegetable dish is commonly served at every meal and is one of the best known Korean dishes.

One dessert Quiñonez found he was fond of was bingsu.

“Bingsu is a Korean shaved ice dessert with sweet toppings that may include condensed milk, fruit syrup, sweet rice cake, pieces of cake, fresh fruit, ice cream, and red beans. When you get your bingsu it is difficult to start eating it because the presentation is breathtaking,” Quiñonez said.

“During my time in South Korea, I had a variety of bingsu. The first time, I got patbingsu which was made with shaved ice, vanilla ice cream, condensed milk, and sweet red beans with sprinkles of sweet rice cake on top. Red beans on a dessert might sound weird to people. But the pleasure comes from the unexpected clash of textures,” said Quiñonez

The Nebraskan teachers also had a chance to visit the border with North Korea, the Demilitarized Zone. On June 25, 1950, North Korea invaded South Korea, sparking the Korean War, the Cold War's first major conflict, which continued until 1953.

The 1953 armistice, never signed by South Korea, split the peninsula along the demilitarized zone near the original demarcation line. No peace treaty was ever signed, resulting in the two countries remaining technically at war.

Quiñonez said it was both, “cool and scary,” to visit the DMZ as it is one of the world’s most heavily militarized borders, the irony of the name contrasting with reality. He noted on the road toward the DMZ, there were signs warning of mines off of the beaten paths.

They got to tour one of the tunnels the North Koreans had dug when they were attempting to infiltrate South Korea covertly, just before the war.

Going up in a tower, Quiñonez used a telescope to view North Korea, even seeing a flag flying and a small village.

The last two weeks of the trip included educational site visits around Kangwon Province, being based from the Chuncheon National University of Education.

Some of the schools they visited included, CNUE Partner Elementary School, Kangwon Foreign Language High School, Chuncheon City Middle School and Haesol North Korean Refugee School.

Quiñonez said, “I learned so much from how they taught (language).”

One thing he was impressed with at the schools was the nearly ubiquitous use of technology in the classrooms, including smart televisions, iPads and computers. He said it was integrated into nearly everything the students did at school.

Quiñonez said during his time on the trip, he “fell in love,” with the Korean culture, noting how respectful people were toward one another. He did find many Koreans to be reserved and not too forward with questions, if they asked at all.

He said some were shy about their pronunciation of English and might have felt it was tough to approach the visiting teachers.

At Chuncheon University, Quiñonez held a presentation about dual language learning and its benefits. He said he was approached by several professors who asked further questions about the program.

For his part, Quiñonez asked questions about language learning and how they dealt with misbehavior. However, he noted the Korean behavioral issues seemed small, by Americans standards. He owed this to the high expectations that are placed on Korean students.

Quiñonez also noted the esteem in which teachers are held in South Korea and how competitive a job market is to become a teacher. He also contrasted this against the United States experience.

His biggest takeaway from the trip was how difficult it was to learn Korean and he felt like he was experiencing what his students might feel. He said going forward he plans to be careful how he teaches Spanish and will use ideas he saw in Korea in his own classroom.