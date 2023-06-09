HASTINGS — Brooke Draskovic of Lexington is one of only 12 students in Nebraska to receive a Reaching Your Potential Scholarship from the EducationQuest Foundation.

She is enrolled in the early childhood education program at Central Community College-Hastings,

Of the scholarship recipients, Draskovic is the only one attending a community college and the only one who isn’t enrolled in a college or the university in Lincoln or Omaha. All 12 students who received a portion of the more than $72,000 in EducationQuest scholarship money have overcome obstacles to make college possible.

Draskovic graduated from Lexington High School in 2022. While still in the Lexington Public School system, she served as a physical education, math and classroom aide at an elementary school and taught a food and nutrition class at the middle school.

She is the daughter of Jesse and Martha Draskovic and has a younger brother, Jesse Jr.