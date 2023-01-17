Lexington student earns first place in VFW District 13 essay contest

LEXINGTON — A Lexington Middle School student earned first place in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) District 13’s Patriots Pen essay contest. Another Lexington student was a finalist in the Voice of Democracy contest.

The awards event was held at the VFW Post756 Club in Kearney on Sunday, Jan. 15.

Jim Lutz, VFW District 13 chairman, said the Patriots Pen essay contest provides 6th, 7th and 8th grade students an opportunity to express their option on a patriotic theme and improve their writing skills while they compete against their fellow students.

The state winners compete for $55,000 in awards at the national level, the first place national winner receives a $5,000 award.

Lutz said the communities that sent in essays from District 13 included Kearney, Cozad, Hastings, Superior, Lexington, Bertrand, Heartwell, Harvard, Red Cloud, Franklin, Hildreth and Holbrook.

For the Patriots Pen essay, there were 163 submissions from students, including 88 from Lexington alone. First and second places were awarded while three students were names finalists.

Greta Rickertsen of Lexington was named the winner for her essay submission on the theme, “My Pledge to Veterans.”

In part, Rickertsen wrote in her essay, “In 1944, my great-grandfather fought in World War II. Generations late, I pledge to respect those who gave their lives for my freedom.”

“To begin, I will honor my pledge to our veterans by being respectful to my flag. I respect the flag every day at school when we say the pledge of allegiance. I learned the pledge when I was in preschool and say it every day,” Rickertsen wrote, “I place flags on the tombstones of fallen soldiers, my 4-H club cleans up a county cemetery for Memorial Day.”

“Finally, I respect my community by being a good citizen and role model. One way I can be a good citizen is by helping whenever I’m needed. Another way to be a role model is treating everyone around me with respect,” Rickertsen wrote.

“I pledge to our veterans to show respect and pride to our flag, take part in activities to give respect to our veterans and volunteer in the community they fought hard to protect. What is your pledge to our veterans?” Rickertsen concluded.

Lutz noted Rickertsen would receive $100 as a reward for her first place in the district. The second place winner was Sonia Warner of Kearney, while finalists were Molly Hemberger of Webster County, Libby Soucek of Harvard and Parker Hatch of Heartwell.

The other essay contest, the Voice of Democracy, is open to area high school students. The VFW became the national sponsor for the contest in 1961. Students also write on a patriotic theme and compete for more than $2 million in college scholarships and incentives.

State winners compete for $154,000 in scholarships with the first place winner receiving a $30,000 scholarship.

Lexington High School student Alizia Alvarez was named as a finalist, along with Dru Niemack of Kearney. Jaxson Karn of Heartwell won second placed, while Abigail Englehardt of Webster County earned first place and the $100 district prize.

Englehardt read her essay at the event and will have another chance to publicly present it at the state completion.

Englehardt wrote in part that she had several relatives who were veterans including an uncle who fought in the Gulf War and a relative who fought in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

She wrote that it is veterans who give “Old Glory,” her value.

Also announced at the Event was the VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award that is presented to an elementary, middle or high school teacher for their commitment to teach and promote American history, tradition and citizenship.

Each VFW post nominates their top local candidate in each category to submit to the VFW National headquarters.

Whitney Maulsby an 8th grade teacher from Minden Public Schools was named as the VFW District 13 winner. She was nominated by C.S. Jones Middle School principal Chelsey Jones.

Director of VFW programs, Lynn Rolf wrote to teachers and youth leaders, “Thank you for the time, effort and commitment you invest each in American’s young people. Because of you, our nation continues to produce scholars, dreamers and leaders who benefit the world.”