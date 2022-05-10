Lexington sees success despite weather at Holdrege Invite

HOLDREGE - The Holdrege Invite schedule was adjusted to avoid weather concerns. Only the ‘finals’ were run in the running events and meet was cancelled immediately after the 400 relay. The 1600 relay and PV (boys) were not completed.

Minutemaids:

The 400 relay (Mady Wolfe, Mia Rowe, Reese Kuecker, Fernanda Caballero) set a season best time of 51.92 and placed third. It was nice to see that improvement as the girls have committed to getting faster and improving their times. Distance runners; Maddy Armstrong (5:47.07) and Yovana Contreras (5:59.16) each ran well to set personal bests in the 1600 and Kennadi Ureste dropped her 3200 meter time to sub 12:50 which was a season best. Sarah Treffer set a season best in the 300 hurdles and continues to improve. In the field events Mia Rowe and Reese Kuecker stayed consistent in the triple jump nearly reaching their personal bests and scoring team points. McKinna Moats threw over 36’ to win the girls shot put and threw 124’ 8” to win the discus. McKinna has been a reliant and tough competitor all season so it is rewarding to see her success. As the athletes prepare for conference and districts, they will need to continue to focus on small details to continue to improve.

Minutemen:

The milder conditions and low winds were welcomed by the athletes, especially the distance runners. In the 800 meters, Oscar Aguado(2:03.35) and Kevin Parada (2:04.98) went 1-2 with Kevin setting a new personal best and then teammate Garrett Converse (2:09.16) also set a personal best in his 800 result placing. Ian Salazar improved his 3200 meter time to win the race handily but is still in pursuit of the school record. In the 1600 Ian placed second running a personal best and moving up on the all-time top 10 list in both the 1600 and 3200. Teammates Laz Adame and Oscar Aguado went 4-5 in the 1600 meters also setting personal bests. In the sprints the 400 relay (Greysen Strauss, Quentin Moss, Caleb Dowling, Jase Carpenter) set a season best time of 44.72, which was encouraging to see. Sprinter Quentin Moss ran away with the 200 meters running a respectable 22.55.

In field events Greysen Strauss set a personal best jump of 6’1” in the high jump to place fifth, while teammate Isaac Scharff threw a personal best in shot in a throw of 46’ 10 ½” to place third. Luis Castellanos set a personal best in discus to place fifth with a throw of 136’ 3” and Isaac Scharff’s throw of 129’ was a personal best as well. Caleb Dowling remained consistent in his long jump by jumping 20’ 2 ½” while Greysen Strauss won the triple jump with a leap of 41’ 5 ¾”.