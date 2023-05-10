LEXINGTON — The Lexington school board approved revisions to the 2023-24 calendar during their regular meeting on Monday, May 8.

Superintendent John Hakonson said there was a miscount of days in the original calendar the board had previously approved. To correct, March 27, 2024 was changed to a break day instead of a professional development day for teachers.

Also, graduation was changed from May 12, 2024 to May 5 to avoid conflict with a number of Lexington High School activities. The start time was also moved up an hour to 2 p.m.

The board approved a number of employment contracts, including: Curtis Bailey, LHS English; Oracio Corona, LHS PE; Shannon Keller, LHS business education; Amber Mathews – Morton kindergarten; Adyson Otte, Bryan 4th and 5th grade English; Paul Pack, LHS science; Shelby Pocock, Sandoz 3rd grade and Sharon Tolliver, LHS alternative education.

Resignations approved include: Jamie Burkink, Pershing 5th grade and Zach Jones, LHS business teacher, both effective at the end of the current year.

Hakonson said an item that will come before the board during the June meeting is the proposal to Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) as an LHS extra circular activity.

During the legislative and finance section, the board approved pay ranges for newly hired classified staff for the upcoming school year.

The previous scheduled contained steps that have been simplified to reflect the pay ranges for new hires. Central office administrators and the board finance committee both provided input, Hakonson noted.

The board also amended a policy to grant classified staff a third personal leave day, as was granted to teachers through the 2023-2025 negotiated agreement.

During the transportation section, the board approved the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Ram Tradesman and 2023 Chrysler Pacifica from Platte Valley Auto for $100,405.00.

Hakonson said after reviewing several options for new and used vehicles, it was recommended to buy new vehicles due to increasing costs of used vehicles on the market.

The Chrysler will be used for staff and small groups and the Dodge will be used by the maintenance department.

During reports and comments, Hakonson noted graduation will be held on Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m. in the west LHS gym. The class of 2023 is tied for the most Susan Buffett scholarships, 41, received in school history. Each scholarship is worth $40,000 each.

There were also 62 seniors who completed 12 or more Central Community College credits through dual credit coursework in high school.

A reception for retiring staff is set for Thursday, May 18 from 4-6 p.m. in the Lexington Middle School cafeteria.

Congratulations were in order for the LHS Yearbook staff for their performances at the Class B NSAA Journalism Championships held in Norfolk on April 24. Five Lex students won a total of eight medals.

Two students were state champions - Miranda Gomez in Yearbook Feature Writing and Tzintly Angulo in Yearbook Sports Feature Writing.

There were also 15 LHS students who were recently awarded a Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy for achieving a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language. The Seal is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and the Nebraska International Language Association.

LHS students include Abellanedad Allen, Ashley Chiguil, Miranda Gomez, Cristela Goytia, Jeonghun Jin, Genesis Lam, Josue Lucas-Reynoso, Melanie Marte-Mendoza, Yasmin Monroy, Abigail Owens, Carlos Prado, Michelle Rivas, Carlos Rodriguez-Perez, Michelle Ruiz-Carcia, and Hailey Vigial.

LHS SkillsUSA team competed at the Nebraska Skills USA Leadership Conference in Grand Island on April 13-15. Members competed in quiz bowl, extemporaneous speaking, job demonstration, automotive service technology, welding, welding fabrication and welding sculpture.

The Lexington High School eSports Valorant team qualified for state and finished 4th overall; Team members include David Cohetero, Adrian Lopez, Zuheb Maday, Noah Mariel, Edwin Sanchez-Contreras, and Alexis Trejo.