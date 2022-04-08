Lexington sailor, who perished on USS Oklahoma, identified in February, to be reinterred in April

OMAHA — A Lexington sailor who perished on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor and who was identified after a six year process, will be reinterred in Hawaii later this month.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced last December that Navy Seaman 2nd Class Walter R. Pentico, 17, of Lexington, had been accounted for on Feb. 24, 2021.

Pentico’s family received their full briefing on his identification recently and his remains will be buried on April 29, 2022, at the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries,” according to DPAA.

“In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks,” per DPAA.

“The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Pentico,” DPAA stated.

“Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis. To identify Pentico’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis,” the DPAA release stated.

Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) and Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR) analysis.

Pentico was born on March 31, 1924 to parents Sherman and Ethel Pentico in Overton. He had two older brothers, George, born in 1907, and Charles, born 1922. Walter moved with his family to Lexington when he was just two years old.

Pentico attended Lexington Public Schools and was later employed by the City of Lexington. He had been an active member of the Southern Mission Church.

On April 3, 1941 he enlisted with the Civilian Conservation Corps, CCC, at Mitchell.

The CCC was a voluntary public work relief program which had been started in 1933 for unemployed, unmarried men. It was a major part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program that provided manual labor jobs to those who had lost work during the Great Depression.

Pentico served with the CCC for three months before he fatefully enlisted in the United States Navy on July 7, 1941, only five months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. His two brothers would eventually serve in the United States Army.

As a recruit, Pentico was sent to Denver for physical examinations and then shipped to San Diego, Calif., for seven weeks of training.

After his training was complete, Pentico was assigned to the USS Oklahoma, BB-37. The Oklahoma was the second of two Nevada class battleships, the ship was ordered by the Navy in 1911 and construction began in October, 1912.

The Oklahoma was launched in 1914 and mainly conducted fleet exercises in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. The ship was modernized in 1929, which brought her crew complement up to 1,398. In 1936, the ship took part in rescuing American refugees, fleeing the Spanish Civil War.

By the late 1930s, the Oklahoma had been assigned to the Pacific Fleet and made her home berth in Pearl Harbor, along with her other sister battleships.

Pentico had reached the rank of seaman second class by the time he joined the Oklahoma’s crew of over a thousand. He was just 16 years old when Oklahoma left the states bound for Hawaii on Oct. 1.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Oklahoma was moored in berth Fox 3 in Battleship Row.

During the Japanese aerial attack, the Oklahoma was struck by at least five torpedoes. After 15 minutes, the ship began to list and capsize. After the strike, Oklahoma rolled upside down.

Pentico was one of the 429 men who were killed or missing during the attack.

He had only served on the ship for nine weeks.

DPAA is grateful to the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of the Navy for their partnership in this mission.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, find us on social media at www.facebook.com/dodpaa or https://www.linkedin.com/company/defense-pow-mia-accounting-agency.

Pentico’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000Xe0ZEAS.