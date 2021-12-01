 Skip to main content
Lexington’s First United Methodist Church hosting annual Country Store
Lexington's First United Methodist Church hosting annual Country Store

C-H photo • Brian Neben

LEXINGTON — The United Methodist Women of Lexington’s First United Methodist Church is hosting their annual country store on Dec. 10.

The event, modeled after an old-time country store, will be hosted from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. From 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee will be available for people while they are shopping.

Later, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., a lunch of soups, sandwiches and pie will be served, enjoy everything with a free will offering. Shopping will be available all day.

The items for sale include, candy, cookies, baked goods and pies, homemade soup to go and crafts.

The money raised during the event will go to United Methodist Women Missions.

United Methodist Women’s Mission Giving – which is unrestricted funds – supports the total program of the organization. There are five avenues for Mission Giving: Pledge to Mission, Special Mission Recognition, Gift to Mission, Gift in Memory, and World Thank Offering, according to the United Methodist Women website.

