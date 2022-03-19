Lexington Rotary Club, students learn about International Youth Exchange

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Rotary Club and high school students learned about the Rotary International Study Abroad Scholarship Program on Thursday, March 17.

Lisa Jorgenson, the outbound coordinator for Rotary District 5630, spoke during the Rotary meeting about the Rotary Youth Exchange.

She said many students join for the adventure, experiencing a new culture and language, find new interests, increase resiliency, flexibility and creativity and enrich their college and job application prospects.

She said the Rotary Exchange is a true exchange program, not just a “study abroad program,” and have been sponsoring international exchanges since 1964. Over 600 students from District 5630 have studied abroad over the years.

Jorgenson also spoke about the, “significant support system,” they offer exchange students when they go abroad.

Lexington has hosted several students over the decades, including ones from Argentina in 1969; New Zealand and Australia, 1984; Spain, 1992; Mexico, 1995 and India, 1999.

Lexington students have also been able to travel abroad through Rotary, including, Lisa Burkey to New Zealand in 1984; Katrina O’Brian to Japan, 1993; Chris Longly to Australia, 1995 and Joel Roos to Japan in 2002.

Jorgenson said the district offers a flat fee program for students that includes, round-trip travel, visa, travel agency fees, insurance, language camps, outbound training, rebound debriefing and local support.

The local Rotary Club can also act as hosts by agreeing to accept a foreign student, secure school acceptance, allocate a stipend, recruit 3-4 host families trained by a District committee, provide local counselor, invite and include students in Rotary meetings and contribute to their wish list.

Jorgenson said she took part in the Rotary exchange and traveled to Sweden in the 1980s, her own daughter, Madeline, also traveled to Sweden in 2020. She said her trip was postponed at first due to COVID-19, but traveled later amid the restrictions.

Madeline was on hand to answer the questions from the Lexington High School student considering taking part in the exchange program.

When asked by the Clipper-Herald about any culture shock she experienced in Sweden, Madeline said she was surprised at how similar the Swedish public school system was to a collegiate system. She also said the food was quite different and it took her some time to adjust.

Madeline was in Sweden from August to June and had time to take in the culture, learn the language and become more familiar with the country.

When asked if there was any shock returning to the United States, she said trying to fit back into her biological family took some adjustment and she said she sounded strange speaking English full-time again.

Students in the exchange program also find themselves being the sole ambassador of their country and Madeline said while many people had polite questions to ask, others have strong opinions about the United States and ‘talked at her’ rather than have a dialogue with her.

Madeline also found herself abroad in Sweden as the rancor of the 2020 election reached a zenith and the Jan. 6, 2020 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol took place. She said she found herself answering many questions and hearing just about as many opinions.

However, Madeline said the 10 months she spent in Sweden flew by and at the end she didn’t want to leave.

For more information, families can contact Paula Witt, District 5630 Youth Exchange at 402-460-0005 or sign up at www.5630rye.org.