Lexington resident protects LVFD dog statue from the cold

LEXINGTON — Elaine Cox said she has often passed the Dalmatian statue outside of the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department during the winter and thought: “Someone ought to do something for that dog.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the face of an oncoming winter system that was going to knock the temperatures below zero, Cox finally got her wish thanks to her longtime friend Linda Thompson from Cozad.

Thompson brought over a dog sweater that could be wrapped around the statue and they bundled it up on Wednesday. Cox’s grandchild Axel Beathia, a Los Angeles native, was visiting for the holidays and was on scene to assist. He did note he was not use to the Nebraska cold.

Cox said it had been her dream for years to bundle up the LVFD dog statue.

There is a reason the statue depicts a Dalmatian, as they have a long history as fire dogs.

According to the American Kennel Club, Dalmatians have been the unofficial mascot for firefighters in the United States. In years past, they stood tall along those who risked their lives. Even today, Dalmatians are often brought into schools for fire safety education.

According to Cheryl F. Steinmetz, the historian for the Dalmatian Club of America, the breed’s evolution to fire dog began as early as the mid-1700s.

“They were stable guards,” she says. “They also ran with the carriages to guard whatever was in the carriage, whether it was passengers or goods.”

The Fire Department of New York City can take some credit in making the breed famous as fire dogs. Due to their expertise as carriage dogs, it was logical that Dalmatians would serve well running with fire carriages. FDNY began utilizing Dals as early as the 1870s.

The celebration of Dalmatians as fire dogs soon escalated and dog shows evaluating carriage guard skills began increasing.

In 1910, the Westminster Dog Show developed a category for Fire Department Dalmatians. The inaugural winner was a Dal named Mike from New York’s Engine Company 8 on 51st Street. The tradition lasted for the next 30 years until being discontinued.

Even after the need for coachman and carriages died off due to the advent of motor vehicles, it was firefighters who helped to keep the breed’s allure alive.

More than a century later, even with no remaining need for Dalmatians’ specific coach skills, firefighters still embrace Dalmatians as their brave companions. And the Non-Sporting spotted dogs have long been returning the favor.

Shortly after the 9/11 attacks, two firefighters from Rochester, NY, gifted the FDNY Ladder 20 company a Dalmatian puppy, who was appropriately named Twenty. The pup served as a source of comfort to the firefighters, who lost seven members of the company.

Most recently, a fire safety education Dalmatian named Molly and her owner were awarded the 2019 ACE Award in the “Exemplary Companion” category, helping to prove that the indelible bond between Dalmatians and firefighters remains strong to this day.