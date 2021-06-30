Lexington Regional Health Center recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021

Chicago, Ill., – Lexington Regional Health Center has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September 20 issue of MH.
"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."
“It is with great pleasure and honor that I report that we were, once again, a Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work award recipient. I want to take a moment to recognize the greatest asset, the people that make up the Lexington Regional Health Care team”, said Leslie Marsh, CEO. “The past year has been tough battling the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s taken everybody in the hospital focusing on their daily activities to do our part to provide care for our community. Without the dedication of each and every team member we would be nothing. This award is truly about our amazing team.”
This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
Lexington Regional Health Center will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala taking place on Sept.16 at the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel Chicago.