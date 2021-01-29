Lexington Regional Health Center ready to begin Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations

To receive the vaccine from the hospital, Thorell said individuals are to call the LRHC Pharmacy (308-324-8334) to get on the list. At the moment, Thorell said there are more than 500 people on the waiting list. After getting a place on the list, individuals will then get a call back later from LRHC letting people know when their appointment will be.

This week, LRHC was expecting 100 additional doses of the vaccine. Thorell said they will be anticipating weekly shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.

Previously, during Phase 1A, the hospital had received shipments of the Moderna vaccine. Bartruff said they have not been notified if they will receive this version again. Both vaccines require two shots, several days apart.

Thorell told the board the vaccine can only be administered at the hospital and all vaccinations are documented and uploaded on site.

When asked by a board member when the vaccine would be available to the general public, Thorell said there have been different projections, but no set date yet.

LRHC is working to keep the public informed about the latest information about vaccinations on their website and their social media pages.