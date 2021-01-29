Lexington Regional Health Center ready to begin Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations

LEXINGTON — The next phase of Nebraska’s roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines began this week and Lexington Regional Health Center has a plan in place to accommodate the next wave of eligible people.
Part 1 of Phase 1B of the State of Nebraska’s vaccination plan started on Wednesday, Jan. 27, Chief Nursing Officer Nicole Thorell told the LRHC board during their meeting Tuesday.
More than 31,000 vaccine doses were administered last week in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
As of Sunday, more than 137,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to those in Phase 1 priority groups, according to DHHS.
Nearly all areas in the state have completed the first dose vaccination for the Phase 1A priority groups, with second doses scheduled in the coming weeks.
“More than a quarter of Nebraska’s 90,000 health care workers have completed vaccination so far, with more than 24,000 receiving their second dose of vaccine,” DHHS stated.
Nebraska has expanded Phase 1B groups to match federal recommendations. Phase 1B includes those who are 65 and older and those 18 and older who are at high-risk for severe COVID-19, according to DHHS.
Executive Director of Marketing and Public Relations Brenna Bartruff said after the meeting LRHC will be taking the names of those who are 65 and older, as well as those who have underlying medical conditions.
To receive the vaccine from the hospital, Thorell said individuals are to call the LRHC Pharmacy (308-324-8334) to get on the list. At the moment, Thorell said there are more than 500 people on the waiting list. After getting a place on the list, individuals will then get a call back later from LRHC letting people know when their appointment will be.
This week, LRHC was expecting 100 additional doses of the vaccine. Thorell said they will be anticipating weekly shipments of the Pfizer vaccine.
Previously, during Phase 1A, the hospital had received shipments of the Moderna vaccine. Bartruff said they have not been notified if they will receive this version again. Both vaccines require two shots, several days apart.
Thorell told the board the vaccine can only be administered at the hospital and all vaccinations are documented and uploaded on site.
When asked by a board member when the vaccine would be available to the general public, Thorell said there have been different projections, but no set date yet.
LRHC is working to keep the public informed about the latest information about vaccinations on their website and their social media pages.
CEO Leslie Marsh said Senator Matt Williams sent LRHC a certificate of recognition from the Nebraska Legislature which recognized the hospital for its, “sacrifice and service to the community and people of District 36 affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
When asked about the moral of the staff after dealing with the conditions of the pandemic for multiple months, Marsh said the first two weeks after Christmas were busy, but now things have quieted down.
She said even during the days of the highest hospitalization rates, the staff came together in multiple ways to help each other out.
Also during her report, Thorell told the board, DHHS and the Department of Emergency Services awarded several LHRC staff members and Lethe Lexington Volunteer Fire Department certificates in recognition of their life saving efforts during past emergency events.
LVFD is the group which applies for the award, as a way to recognize the efforts of those helping save lives.
Chief Medical Officer Francisca Acosta-Carlson said during her update, that during January, UNMC medical student Chris Lindeman is rotating through with the hospital.
There will be resident medicals students at the hospital in March, April and May, Acosta-Carlson said.
In the marketing update, Bartruff said the first child born in 2021 was delivered only 25 minutes into the New Year, she said it was another way to highlight their obstetric team.
Citing the recent snow storm, Bartruff said anyone with questions about LRHC closings can check hospital’s website, social media pages or KRVN weather closing pages.
In the financial update to the board, Chief Financial Officer Wade Eschenbrenner covered November and December numbers.
He said during fiscal year 2021, the hospital had a strong November and December from a revenue standpoint. Eschenbrenner spoke of the “really positive continued growth,” LRHC is seeing financially. The revenue came from strong drivers in both inpatient and outpatient activities.
The board also approved appointments and reappointments, which included,
Brady Beecham, MD
Azariah Kirubakaran, MD
Troy Kluthe, CRNA
Richard Koefoot, MD
Todd Kumm, MD
Allison Nazinitsky, MD
Reena Ramakirshan, DO
John Shandera, CRNA
Donna Smith, CRNA
Gregory Smith, MD
Alan Torell, MD
The next LRHC board meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 23.