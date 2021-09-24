Lexington native uses love of art to create spray paint nature murals at Camp Arrowhead

Josh’s parents are the camp rangers for Camp Arrowhead, a Seventh Day Adventist Church owned, non-profit, 300 acre camp, southwest of Lexington along the Platte River.

It was during the pandemic slowdown Josh had the idea for a project; he wanted to create spray paint murals on all of the cabins at Camp Arrowhead.

His parents gave Josh and his sister complete freedom to decorate the cabins as they saw fit, so long as the designs were nature based.

Josh and Katherine would get different images and styles from online and then Katherine would combine them all in Photoshop.

Using nothing but the image on his phone and multiple cans of spray paint, Josh will free hand the murals.

He said he uses specialty spray paint for the project, he likes Belton from Germany and MTN from Spain. He also uses several different types of nozzles to create different effects, to paint fine lines or fill in large areas.

So far, he has painted 15 murals on the cabins, but hopes to do multiple murals on each different wall. He said each mural would take roughly a day to paint.

Josh signs each of the murals with the word “Hope” and the year it was painted. It’s a testament to what he believes art can do for people.