LINCOLN — A Lexington native and National Guard member returned home from an overseas deployment on Wednesday, July 19.

Sgt. Nancy Canales serves with the Nebraska Army National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company A, 2-641st Aviation Battalion and arrived home July 19, 2023, concluding an overseas deployment to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility that began in October 2022.

“This rather small, specialized unit of just seven Guard members maintains and flies the C-12 Huron, a fixed-wing airplane used for cargo and passenger airlift,” Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, State Public Affairs Officer said.

The C-12s are used for various duties, including embassy support, medical evacuation, as well as passenger and light cargo transport.

Canales grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School in 2018, having joined the National Guard her junior year.

Canales had always wanted to join something bigger than herself. She recalled a time in elementary when a friend’s father came to speak about the military and how much of an impression it left on her.

“It was always in the back of my mind,” she said.

Canales and her unit were deployed to Bogota, Columbia and worked out of the American Embassy and helped to serve as an interpreter for the C-12 pilots.

She said the C-12s were deployed on multiple different types of missions and it was her job to work with the different agencies requesting flights and accommodate their needs.

Canales said clear communication, in both English and Spanish, was a “very important,” part of her work.

She said something could go “very wrong,” if an aircraft showed up unannounced to an American military base.

Upon returning stateside, Canales was greeted in Lincoln by her husband, Roberto Cardiel and niece, Ashely Perez.