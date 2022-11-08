Lexington Methodists construct third church building in 1910

Editor’s Note: This is the second of a three part series about the Lexington Methodist Church’s 150 years of service.

LEXINGTON — At the turn of the century, the Methodist congregation in Lexington continued to grow and the need for a larger space was needed. The result would be the church building that is still used today.

With the Methodist congregation numbering nearly 500 by the early 1900s, it was becoming clear that a new church space was needed.

In 1906, Emma Temple, a devout Methodist, was nearing the end of her life and requested that her brothers set aside $1,000 of her estate to start a building fund for a new church, setting the stage for the third Methodist Church.

Rev. B. F. Gaither, who had been pastor since 1907, was named a chairman of the building committee and plans were made for the third church building. The committee also included A. E. Grantham, secretary; H.V. Temple, treasurer; John M. Neff, F.J. Rosenberg, F.L. Fox and J.D. Eger.

Lots had been purchased on the northeast corner of 9th and Grant St., across the street north of the 1897 church.

There was considerable discussion by the building committee and they came to the conclusion that the lots they owned were not suitable. Then someone suggested that the new church should be built on the lots south of the then in use church, which would put the new edifice on the northeast corner of 8th and Grant St. This the committee agreed upon.

H.V. Temple, the committee treasurer and president of The First National Bank in Lexington, offered to buy the lots, then owned by the church, at a price which would make possible the purchase of the proposed new location.

Temple also further offered to raise his building subscription $500 more than what he had previously pledged. Both Rosenberg and Neff followed suit and the others joined in the plan. Over $3,000 had been subscribed before the meeting was adjourned.

Work on the church began in the fall of 1909 when C.C. May drove the pilings that the foundation would be laid. The masonry work began in April 1910.

The Friday, April 29, 1910 edition of the Clipper-Citizen invited residents to the placing of the Methodist church’s new cornerstone on May 2. Rev. Dr. R. P. Hammons of Kearney delivered the address.

During the address, Hammons told the Lexington congregation that he had compared statistical notes about the Lexington and Kearney churches and found that in the same conference year they had the same number of accessions, 104.

“He intimated that the Lexington church was not small potatoes,” the May 6, 1910 Clipper-Citizen reported.

At the end of the exercise, Rev. Gaither held up a galvanized iron box that was designed to occupy the hollow space in the cornerstone of the new church.

Into this time capsule was placed a myriad of items including; a Bible, an old hymn book, the book of discipline, a 1910 church directory, journal of the conference, calendar of the W.H.M.S, a list of names of the elementary, home and cradle roll departments of the Sunday school, report of the Ladies’ Aid Society, report of the Junior League, Sunday school report for May 1, 1910, a copy of the Epworth Herald, a copy of the Christian Advocate, a copy of the Central Christian Advocate, photographs of the former church, the Epworth League Chorus, Rev. Crane and his wife, Rev. Knight, Rev. Trites and his wife and Rev. Gaither and his wife, a list of church members, names of choir members, Epworth League Calendar and program, Bible Sunday school quarterly, a copy of The Classmate, half a dozen flowers gathered by Rev. Gaither in Israel, shells from the Sea of Galilee, names of the 1910 Lexington High School graduation class, the names of all 307 who attended the cornerstone laying exercise and the sermon by Rev. Hammons.

The May 6 Clipper-Citizen article pondered, “It would be interesting to be able to tell when the box will be opened, what progress the world will have made and how have fared the descendants of the membership of the church. But we may not do this. Twenty-five, one hundred or a thousand years may elapse ere the contents of the box again come to light and none may know what the years will bring forth.”

The cornerstone is still visible today on the southwest corner of the church, marked by a “1910” inscription.

After the new church was dedicated, construction began on the brick structure. It was said no one gave more time and thought to the building than did Alfred E. Grantham, the supervising architect and John Neff, both literally lived in the building during the construction.

The Sept. 27, 1910 Clipper-Citizen noted that Rev. Gaither was to be Lexington’s pastor for another year. “That he will be here to see the completion of the magnificent new church building is a source of satisfaction to all.”

“A handsome new structure will be dedicated by the members of the First Methodist church of Lexington tomorrow,” the Dec. 10, 1910 Omaha World-Herald read, “Starting with $1,000 at the bequest of Miss Emma Temple, who died a few years ago, the building fund has grown to $20,000.”

“The building is designed in the Renaissance style, modified to meet the demands of a modern church. The building is 58 feet wide by 100 feet long on the outside. The outside walls are built of hard brick, faced on the exterior a facing of gray pressed brick with stone trimmings,” the World-Herald described.

“The woodwork on the interior is hard pine and finished in a dull finish. On the first floor is located the main auditorium, 49 feet by 49 feet in the clear, with a bowled floor and the Sunday school room, which is separated from the main auditorium by a rolling partition. Off of the Sunday school room is the primary department, three class rooms and a ladies’ retiring room. The pastor’s study and library room are also on the first floor,” the World-Herald stated.

“On the upper floor is a large balcony in which each seat is about the same distance from the speaker. When everything is opened to the speaker, it gives a seating capacity for 1,000 people,” the World-Herald stated. “The basement provides a place to meet the social needs of the church. It contains two large social halls, a dining room, two toilet rooms, a cloak room and a kitchen.”

The 1,000 pound Blymer bell that had been purchased for the 1897 church was moved to the new church.

“One of the very attractive features of the main auditorium is the beautiful art glass windows, of which there are five, each seven by 14 feet,” the World-Herald noted.

Those five stained glass windows stand in the church today and have been a source of comfort and inspiration to the congregation down through the years.

The “Good Shepard,” window on the east side of the church was given by the Ladies Aid Society and has been considered “second to none,” by many congregation members. The window to the right was given by the “Baraca Class,” a group of young married couples.

The third window on the east side of the south entrance was dedicated to the “Reno Post 112, Department of Nebraska,” the name of the Lexington Grand Army of the Republic Post. The fourth window is dedicated “To the Memory of Jennie Hoback.”

On the west side of the church is the fifth window, donated by the Epworth League, a society of young people. The sixth window is the “Reynolds” window and was a memorial gift from the family. The seventh window was given by the Women’s Home Missionary Society, which later became integrated with the Ladies Aid Society.

The dedication service on Dec. 11, 1910 was attended by 1,000 people, according to the Dec. 16 edition of the Clipper-Citizen. It was reported that more than $13,600 was pledged on the day of the dedication, which went to help pay off the building and to install a pipe organ.

“Therefore, will Sunday, Dec. 11, 1910 ever be memorable to the Methodists of this city,” the Clipper-Citizen read, “They gathered in the new church, which speaking for itself, of the well-heated, well-ventilated and well-lighted condition and the beautiful architecture structure, filled them with gladness that the undertaking had been begun and carried to completion.”

With the construction of the 1910 church, the former 1897 church was torn down and most of the lumber was used to build the new parsonage, finished in 1915. It would be used until 1963 when it was sold for $1,500 and moved to 710 E. 7th St.

The church as it was built would serve the Methodist congregation for nearly four decades, until growing numbers in the late 1940s once again brought up possible expansion of the church.

“Here is a church which for seventy years has captured the hearts, the imaginations, the prayers and the loyalties of people who have made Nebraska great,” wrote Rev. Laurence Davis in the early 1950s.