Lexington man charged with first degree murder in drive-by shooting has case bound over to district court

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man, charged with first degree murder in the July 6 drive-by shooting of Marcus Keyser, has had his case bound over to district court after a two day preliminary hearing.

Francisco Hernandez-Corona, 19, is also charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Hernandez-Corona appeared in Dawson County Court before Judge Jeffrey Wightman for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 9.

The only witness called by the Dawson County Attorney, Elizabeth Waterman, was Investigator Michael Baker, with the Lexington Police Department.

After the hearing, Judge Wightman said the case would be bound over to the Dawson County District Court and an arraignment would take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at 9:30 a.m.

Hernandez-Corona’s bond was continued and he remains lodged in the Dawson County Jail.

About 2 a.m. July 6, Lexington police officers, Dawson County Sheriff’s deputies and Nebraska State Patrol troopers responded to an anonymous report of possible gun shots in the 800 block of West Ninth Street in Lexington, but did not find anything at that time, according to the Lexington Police Department.