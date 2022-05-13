Lexington hit hard by severe winds, storms occur across central Nebraska

LEXINGTON — Severe weather impacted many areas across south central Nebraska during the afternoon and evening of Thursday, May 12. Lexington was impacted by severe winds that caused damage throughout the community.

The cause for the widespread severe weather was a potent low pressure system ejecting out into the Plains with an upper level disturbance moving ahead of it.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., had placed areas east of Dawson County under an enhanced risk for severe weather, a three out of five, while eastern Dawson County was under a slight risk, a two out of five.

National Weather Service – Hastings meteorologist Angela Pfannkuch said the line of storms that impacted the Lexington area formed in western Kansas early in the afternoon and began to become better organized as it neared the area.

Around 1:30 p.m. the sky was beginning to darken southwest of Lexington with the leading edge of the line of storms arriving around 1:40 p.m.

NWS Hastings issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Gosper and south central Dawson County for winds up to 60 mph and large hail.

When the storm hit, it hit quickly, with the rain causing a severe drop in visibility while the winds howled from the south. Pfannkuch said automated sites near Lexington recorded a 66 mph wind gust at 1:48 p.m., at the same time a site near Overton recorded a 70 mph gust.

As the storm moved through Dawson County, a site near Eddyville clocked a gust at 82 mph, at 1:56 p.m.

The storm moved through Lexington relatively quickly but damage had been done. Several large trees had been uprooted. One near Lake St. was blocking the roadway and another at the LR Ranch motel fell into one of the units, a resident said no one was hurt but it caused a lot of leaking.

Tree limbs across the community were blown down into yards or streets, fences were damaged, either being blown down or panels missing. There was also damage to some homes with shingles being peeled up or siding being ripped off.

Several power poles around Lexington, on Highway 30 and east 13th St., had been blown to one side, with the powerlines hanging precariously close to the ground.

Grant Otten, Nebraska Public Power District Media Relations Specialist said, “Yesterday at approximately 1:47 p.m., approximately 812 customers in Lexington lost power because of the storm that passed through. Customers were brought back online in chunks throughout the evening, with most of the customers restored by roughly 1 a.m.”

“As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, there are approximately 13 customers still without power, and crews are working to get them restored,” Otten said, “These outages were primarily east of Highway 21 and North of Highway 30.”

NPPD crews had to stabilize several of the power poles that had been leaned over.

Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt said most of the damage occurred in Lexington but there were branches, trees and powerlines down in Overton and there were reports of pivots being blown over north of Lexington and between Sumner and Eddyville.

Woldt said the damage in the Lexington community was, “a mixture of everything.”

Marsha Banzhaf, Dawson Public Power District Manager of Customer Service, said besides a few broken poles, their service area was not impacted as badly as Lexington was. She said the biggest challenge was there was a house move for a customer ongoing when the winds hit.

There were a few outage calls across their area, including four from Gothenburg, 13 from Kearney, 57 from Lexington, three from North Platte, six from Ravenna and 22 from Sumner.

The line of storms that impacted eastern Dawson County would go on and continue to organize. Pfannkuch said the highest recorded wind gust in their area was an 89 mph gust at Ord, recorded at 2:40 p.m. The line of storms would eventually move all the way up to South Dakota and Iowa.

A second round of thunderstorms developed in Kansas later in the day but would miss the local area, but impacted communities to the east like Hastings and York with additional severe weather. Pfannkuch said these storms formed due to the surface cold front entering the area.

NWS Hastings staff on Friday was traveling to Valley and Clay County to view the reported damage in the area, Pfannkuch said.

The cold front also helped to create a large wall of dust that blew in from western Nebraska and created near zero visibility conditions in its path. Pfannkuch said they received videos from residents showing a giant wall of dust, looking reminiscent of the Dust Bowl.

Eastern Dawson County was impacted by a second line of storms around 5:30 p.m. These storms were not severe in Dawson County but generated the same amount of dust ahead of the gust front.

Pfannkuch said she did not have an exact number of severe weather reports from the NWS Hastings area Friday morning, but estimated there were several dozen.