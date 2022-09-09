Lexington cross country wins big in home invite

JOHNSON LAKE — A very sunny, hot evening brought eight teams to the Lakeside Golf Club at Johnson Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Those schools involved were Lexington, Scottsbluff, Hi-Line, Axtell, Wilcox-Hildreth, Alma, Arapahoe and Southern Valley.

The varsity girls took off first on their three mile journey through the hilly course.

Lexington’s Susana Calmo and Madeline Armstrong set the pace the entire race.

Calmo held the first place spot through the entire course and crossed the finish line with a time of 22:16. Armstrong wasn’t far behind her and finished second stopping the clock at 22:45.

“Susana Calmo and Maddy Armstrong did a solid job on leading the Minutemaids. Both are working hard to lead the team in performance and in leadership skills so that has been helpful,” stated Coach Jilka.

Scottsbluff had three girls take the next three top places in the race.

Lexington’s Yovanna Contreras ended the race with a time of 23:31. Yarely Simental-Salcido and Diana Ramirez-Lemus placed in the top 10 with times of 24:25 and 24:33; respectively.

Hi-Line’s Whitney Dickau crossed the finish line with a time of 25:27 awarding her 14th place. Natalie Malcom ran a time of 26:19.

BOYS RACE

There were 56 boys entered in the 5,000 meter race.

Lexington runners held the front of the race and placed in the top four spots.

The first to cross the line was Lazaro Adame-Lopez with an astounding time of 17:02. Coach Jilka said, “Very proud of Laz stepping up and running so strong. He has worked very hard during track season, during the season and recent practices. The race was a great confidence builder for him.”

With a time of 17:06 and finishing second was Oscar Aguado-Mendez. The third place spot went to Miguel Cruz who ended the race with a time of 17:19. “Oscar and Miguel also have utilizing their summer training and track season to start their season strong and continue to battle to get better,” said Coach Jilka. Finishing with a time of 17:26 and taking fourth place was Jayden Ureste.

The Minutemen had four more runners place in the top 15.

Sixth place went to Kevin Prada of Lexington with a time of 18:38. Anthony Taracena stopped the clock with a time of 19:01 and ended in ninth place.

Lexington took 14th and 15th place in the race when Herson Rodriquez and Enrique Martinez crossed the line. Rodriquez ended the race with a time of 20:04 and Martinez had a time of 20:07.

Hi-Line’s Connor Edwards finished the race with a time of 22:26. Christian Maurer crossed over the finish line with a time 24:28. Alex White had a time of 25:54.