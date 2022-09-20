Lexington Community Foundation partners with Lexington Racquet Complex committee

LEXINGTON — Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) assumed a partnership role with the Lexington Racquet Complex fundraising committee to raise the necessary capital to complete the project. The LCF Board of Directors approved a $75,000 Project Grant to the Lexington Racquet Complex at the Annual meeting in July.

The project is estimated to cost $2.4M. The City of Lexington committed $1.2M to assist in the project’s construction. The city was awarded a $600,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development - Civic and Community Center Financing Fund, leaving the fundraising committee $600,000 to raise in public support. The committee has raised $431,000, 72% of the $600,000 goal.

After much success, the committee is wrapping up the major gifts portion of the campaign and moving on to a public appeal utilizing Give Big Lexington. The Racquet Complex is a participating organization in Give Big Lexington, and the committee hopes to wrap up the fundraising by the end of the year.