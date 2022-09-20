 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Lexington Community Foundation partners with Lexington Racquet Complex committee

  • 0
Racquet Center Photo Op.jpg

The Lexington Community Foundation Board of Director’s approved a a $75,000 Project Grant to the Lexington Racquet Complex at the Annual meeting in July.

 Courtesy photo • Ellen Simmons, KRVN

LEXINGTON — Lexington Community Foundation (LCF) assumed a partnership role with the Lexington Racquet Complex fundraising committee to raise the necessary capital to complete the project. The LCF Board of Directors approved a $75,000 Project Grant to the Lexington Racquet Complex at the Annual meeting in July.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The project is estimated to cost $2.4M. The City of Lexington committed $1.2M to assist in the project’s construction. The city was awarded a $600,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development - Civic and Community Center Financing Fund, leaving the fundraising committee $600,000 to raise in public support. The committee has raised $431,000, 72% of the $600,000 goal.

After much success, the committee is wrapping up the major gifts portion of the campaign and moving on to a public appeal utilizing Give Big Lexington. The Racquet Complex is a participating organization in Give Big Lexington, and the committee hopes to wrap up the fundraising by the end of the year.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 Overton Eagles Homecoming

2022 Overton Eagles Homecoming

OVERTON — Overton Public Schools celebrated their homecoming last week, culminating in the crowning of the homecoming royalty during the Frida…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes bill targeting dark money in politics