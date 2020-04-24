LEXINGTON — How many positive COVID-19 cases are in the Tyson Foods plant? It’s become a common question for the Lexington community as they battle the pandemic, but answers have not been forthcoming.
Ever since Dawson County was discovered as a hotspot for COVID-19, many community residents have raised questions about the number of cases inside Tyson Foods, the largest employer in the Lexington area.
On April 10, Dawson County recorded only three COVID-19 cases, by April 20, this had spiked to 172.
Around the end of March, Tyson announced they were taking measures to protect their employees.
Yet, Tyson is not releasing any number of confirmed cases at any of its plants across the nation.
According to Tyson Communications Manager Morgan Watchous, “We have confirmed locations at some of our U.S. locations. Since this is an ever-changing situation, we are not disclosing the number of confirmed cases associated with a plant.”
For some, the lack of information frustrating.
Gladys Godinez, Community Organizer with the Center for Rural Affairs said, in conversations with employees, Tyson is not disclosing the number of positive cases to the public or their plant workers.
However, Watchous said in an email, “When we learn an employee has experienced symptoms and tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member.”
Godinez said there should be disclosure, if there is a public health risk associated with a business like Tyson.
Numbers of confirmed cases in other meatpacking plants in the state have been shared with the public.
A Lee BHM News Service article stated 237 positive cases have been connected to the JBS USA beef plant in Grand Island, cases tied to the plant account for roughly 42 percent of all cases in the Central District Health Department.
In another area of the state, the Elkhorn Public Health Department reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the Tyson plant in Madison.
As of Tuesday, April 21, there were nine confirmed cases stemming from employees at the Madison Tyson plant, according to a press release from the Elkhorn Department.
Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said, referring to COVID-19 outbreaks, ““If there’s one thing that might keep me up at night, it’s the meat processing plants and manufacturing plants.”
“We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country,” Watchous said.
Tyson has been checking worker’s temperatures before they arrived at the facility, are mandating and providing face coverings and have initiated additional cleaning, Watchous said, they have also implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space.
Godinez worries the social distancing measures implemented by Tyson have come too late, saying the public knew of the pandemic 3-4 weeks ago.
With the lack of transparency about confirmed cases in the plant, Godinez is concerned there could be deaths among Tyson employees in Lexington.
In Dakota City a 64-year-old employee at the Tyson plant died after he had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Lee BHM News Service report.
Godinez said with the recent testing being done in Lexington, the numbers of positive cases are likely to rise even further.
This week, Tyson indefinitely suspended operations at its Waterloo, Iowa pork plant. It was cited the plant had working at reduced levels of production due to worker absenteeism, according to a press release from Tyson.
