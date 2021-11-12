Lexington comes together to celebrate 2021 Veterans Day

LEXINGTON — The Lexington community came together in several different ways to celebrate and honor veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day.
One of the day’s programs was at the Heartland Military Museum and was started off by the Sandoz Honor Choir – the Shining Stars – performing the “Star Spangled Banner,” a “Patriotic Melody,” “We Will Remember” and “Veterans We Love You.”
To officially start the Veterans Day ceremony, a bell was rang 11 times, to mark how the Great War – World War I – ended on the eleventh hour, of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.
The Lexington High School National Honor Society students, all wearing military uniforms that had been donated to the Heartland Military Museum, helped put on a performance for the crowd.
“We hope the performance measures up to the veterans who are here,” said NHS teacher Mike Zarate, an Army veteran himself.
Anna Laguna gave a speech about the origins of the military salute, from its supposed chivalric medieval origins to early historic examples. She said the now standard salute of the right hand to right brow with a flat hand likely originated with the British Navy.
Why the flat hand? Because working on ships historically was a dirty business and showing a dirty palm to a superior would be a sign of disrespect.
When in uniform, it's consistent throughout all branches for enlisted members to render the hand salute to all officers and warrant officers of the U.S. Armed Forces, officers of friendly armed forces and authorized civilians of selected state and federal governmental positions. Officers should salute other officers and authorized civilians of higher rank.
Medal of Honor recipients are the exception to this custom, regardless of the MOH recipient's rank, officers and enlisted Service members render the hand salute first.
Laguna said it can all be very complicated on how who is saluted, but the easiest thing for a civilian to do is simply say thank you to a veteran or military member in uniform.
Racheal Kearney, an LHS junior and 2021 All State Chorus member sang, “Requiem for a Soldier.” Zarate told the crowd they might recognize it as the theme to the HBO show “Band of Brothers.”
“I wish you'd lived to see, all you gave to me. You’re shining dream of hope and love. Life and liberty.
We are all one great band of brothers. And one day you'll see - we can live together. When all the world is free,” is the last verse of the song.
After Kearney finished singing, the crowd gave her a standing ovation.
Zarate then gave his own speech and noted how his experience as a veteran changed after the 9/11 attacks. He said people were much more aware of the sacrifice service members were going to make when they were deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan.
He said veterans are working every single day of the year to protect the citizens of the United States. Zarate said he cannot allow our gratitude and respect to fade for these men and women.
He said while there is hope for a future without violence, the United States would not be what it is today without its veterans, dating back to the first shots at Lexington and Concord.
Zarate said suicide and depression are demons that many veterans face when they return home. In helping those whose wounds may not be visible, he said, “We can do better, we must do better.”
The ceremony was concluded when NHS student Benjamin Avila played taps on trumpet.
A similar event was hosted at the Lexington High School, but this time, visiting veterans, spouses and their families were escorted in by the NHS Society students.
One of the veterans was Wilbur Rupke, a World War II veteran who had served in the United States Army in the 75th Infantry Division. Rupke said he served from 1945 to 1946 in Europe and saw the countries of Belgium and Holland.
After the German surrender on April 29, 1945, Rupke said his unit would have been sent to the Pacific Theatre but they lacked the manpower. As the unit was being reinforced the Japanese surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945 ending the Second World War.
Another event was hosted at Lexington Middle School in the auditorium. The presentation of the colors was conducted by Mark Wigstone and Tony Hansen. The pledge of Allegiance was performed by the English Language Learner students.
LMS Principal Scott West gave his Veteran’s Day address and was followed by the Star Spangled Banner, sang by the eighth grade choir under the direction of Brian Botsford. They then performed “One Great Nation,” written by Stephen Lawrence.
The keynote speaker was a veteran speaker and Lexington teacher, Staff Sergeant Robb Koerting.
This year the Veterans Day Parade through downtown Lexington was able to occur as the weather, mostly, cooperated.
Vehicles from the Heartland Museum of Military Vehicles were driven by volunteers down Washington St. to cap off the day’s events. They included jeeps, trucks and ambulances.
Flags were carried by local veterans and followed by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5136 and American Legion Post #111.
The Lexington Middle School marching band provided the beat for the parade, playing down the parade route.
The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department took part in the parade with their fire engines, tankers, pumpers, grass rigs and ambulances.