Lexington comes together to celebrate 2021 Veterans Day

When in uniform, it's consistent throughout all branches for enlisted members to render the hand salute to all officers and warrant officers of the U.S. Armed Forces, officers of friendly armed forces and authorized civilians of selected state and federal governmental positions. Officers should salute other officers and authorized civilians of higher rank.

Medal of Honor recipients are the exception to this custom, regardless of the MOH recipient's rank, officers and enlisted Service members render the hand salute first.

Laguna said it can all be very complicated on how who is saluted, but the easiest thing for a civilian to do is simply say thank you to a veteran or military member in uniform.

Racheal Kearney, an LHS junior and 2021 All State Chorus member sang, “Requiem for a Soldier.” Zarate told the crowd they might recognize it as the theme to the HBO show “Band of Brothers.”

“I wish you'd lived to see, all you gave to me. You’re shining dream of hope and love. Life and liberty.

We are all one great band of brothers. And one day you'll see - we can live together. When all the world is free,” is the last verse of the song.

After Kearney finished singing, the crowd gave her a standing ovation.