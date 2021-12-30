Lexington Clipper-Herald Top Stories

According to the U.S Drought Monitor, which was updated the day of the fire, the area where the wildfire took place near Gothenburg was under severe drought conditions.

The fire flanked I-80 as it burned and spread to the south, jumping Willow Island Road in several places, according to Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt. The fire even reached one of Paulsen’s sand pits, south of the road, according to Ballmer.

Mutual aid was called for from the Cozad and Lexington fire departments around 12:30 p.m.

By 1:25 p.m. the fire was encroaching on the eastbound lane of I-80 and the wind began blowing smoke across I-80, which reduced visibility to almost zero at some points. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol made the call to shut down the eastbound lane at Brady and divert the traffic to Highway 30.

NSP Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said the lane was closed down for around an hour while the fire was being contained.

The fire tapered down as it continued its track northwest, being contained by I-80 on the north and several sand pits to the south.