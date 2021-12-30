Lexington Clipper-Herald Top Stories

Editors Note: These are the top 20 stories published by the Clipper-Herald in 2021 based off of community interaction.
11: Willow Island Road still closed after 60 acre wildfire burned through the area
GOTHENBURG — Willow Island Road remained closed on Monday morning after a 60 acre wildfire burned through the area during the afternoon of Thursday, March 4 and heavily damaged the well-known trees in the area.
According to Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Mark Ballmer, the fire started in the median of Interstate 80 near mile marker 215, sometime after 12 p.m.
Ballmer said theywere not sure of the exact source of the fire, but it could have been from the spark off of a vehicle or a discarded cigarette.
The fire then jumped the eastbound lane to the south, and proceeded to burn northwest, fanned on by wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.
The area was under near critical fire conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings. Relative humidity values were only around 20 to 25 percent and much of the vegetation is still dry, due to the drought conditions which persist across much of south central Nebraska.
According to the U.S Drought Monitor, which was updated the day of the fire, the area where the wildfire took place near Gothenburg was under severe drought conditions.
The fire flanked I-80 as it burned and spread to the south, jumping Willow Island Road in several places, according to Dawson County Emergency Manager Brian Woldt. The fire even reached one of Paulsen’s sand pits, south of the road, according to Ballmer.
Mutual aid was called for from the Cozad and Lexington fire departments around 12:30 p.m.
By 1:25 p.m. the fire was encroaching on the eastbound lane of I-80 and the wind began blowing smoke across I-80, which reduced visibility to almost zero at some points. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol made the call to shut down the eastbound lane at Brady and divert the traffic to Highway 30.
NSP Public Relations Director Cody Thomas said the lane was closed down for around an hour while the fire was being contained.
The fire tapered down as it continued its track northwest, being contained by I-80 on the north and several sand pits to the south.
Firefighters turned their attention to Willow Island Road, as the fire burned through the trees and the undergrowth in the area. The fire load in the area was high, according to Balmer.
Lexington Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Bo Berry said they arrived on scene with six firefighters, a grass rig and a tanker. The LVFD wanted to leave people available in case there were any fires closer to Lexington.
It proved a prudent measure because the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department requested mutual aid for another grass fire at 1:49 p.m. on the south side of the Rowe Land and Cattle feedlot near Road 431. The LVFD sent a grass rig, a tanker and six firefighters to this call, as well.
At the wildfire near Gothenburg, Lexington units worked on the south ditch of the eastbound lane of I-80, before moving down into the Willow Island Road area.
Berry said Cozad firefighters had been working in the area since the start of the fire; the goal was to keep the fire from spreading into the river and making things more manageable for the Gothenburg firefighters.
In total the wildfire burned a 60 acre swath from mile marker 215 on I-80, to around a mile east of Highway 47, Woldt said. Gothenburg fire fighters had to return to the area for several hot spots flaring up over the weekend, said Balmer.
As of Monday, Willow Island Road was still closed due to downed trees and several were still smoldering four days after the fire, according to Woldt.
The cottonwood trees along Willow Island Road are well known locally and provided a scenic drive under trees which created a canopy along the roadway. A number of trees were burned along the western portion of the road.
Dawson County Highway Superintendent Mark Christiansen inspected the area on Monday.
12: Lexington native paints nature murals
Lexington native, Josh Arias, used his love of art to create spray paint murals at Camp Arrowhead. He has painted over 15 different nature murals at the camp using nothing but his cell phone and spray paint, he free hand the murals.
13: Lexington Public School welcomes new teachers
There were 21 new teachers who joined the Lexington Public School district for the 2021-2022 school year. They were welcomed by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce with their traditional new teacher luncheon during the summer.
14: Salvadorian heritage expressed in mural
A new mural, painted by Josh Arias, on the side of El Viejo Rinconsito in Lexington celebrates the Salvadorian heritage of both the restaurant’s owner, Julia Guadron and the artist. The mural features several cultural touchstones of Salvadorian culture.
15: Lexington marching band earns superior
The Pride of the Minuteman Marching Band earned a superior, the highest award possible during the Nebraska State Band Masters Association Marching Contest at Kearney High School on Saturday, Oct. 23. It was the final competition of the year.
16: Three year old drowns at Johnson lake
A three-year-old girl, Avery Grace Mendiola, of Lexington, drowned after falling into Johnson Lake without a life jacket in July. She was on a flotation toy near the swim area of Medo’s Resort when she flipped off of the toy and fell into the water.
17: LVFD’s Dean Wheeler honored for 61 years
Dean Wheeler was honored for a historic 61 years of service with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department in April. He joined the LVFD on March 10, 1960. Wheeler died at the age of 88 on May 24, 2021 in Neligh surrounded by his family.
18: Fire destroys Lexington home in February
A broken compressor in a deep freezer was determined to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a Lexington home, displaced the occupants and killed two family pets. Around 20 firefighters were on scene multiple times fighting lingering hotspots.
19: Fire breaks out at Downey Drilling
Damage calculated in the millions after a truck caught fire at Downey Drilling during the evening of Friday, Nov. 19. The fire originated from a short circuit in the engine compartment of a truck that was parked inside the building.
20: Lexington students honored for academic success
Seven students from Lexington Public Schools were honored for their academic achievement during the 2021 fall semester by the Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce and Lexington Rotary Club. A presentation was hosted for the students.