Lexington city council approves plans for Veterans Pavilion design

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved the plans and specifications for the Veterans Pavilion at Kirkpatrick Memorial Park, the project is ready to solicit bids for construction.

City Manager Joe Pepplitsch told the city council about the general layout of the facility during their Tuesday, July 12 meeting.

There will be an amphitheater structure on the south side of the area and will be encircled by a pentagon shaped sidewalk. At each of the five corners, there will be a pillar dedicated to each branch of the military with educational material about their origins, history, etc.

Each pillar will be made from stone and brick and feature a light fixture to help illuminate the nearby space.

In the middle of the pentagon sidewalk, there will be an elevated hill, another way people could view the amphitheater, aside from the fixed seating near the stage.

Overflow space will allow for larger events, the stage will be handicapped accessible and Pepplitsch described the size of the stage as a “production stage.” There will be audio and visual hookups for acts that require them.

There will be four rows of fixed seating that will be theater style and have a similar grading; a retaining wall will surround the seating. There will be restrooms on the opposite sides of the stage.

Pepplitsch noted they are still waiting on some grants through the state but $800,000 has been raised locally and they have access to $400,000 in grant funds. The overall cost of the project is estimated around $1.2 million.

Pepplitsch said they are ready to solicit bids for the project and see the range of prices. The council approved sending the project to bid.

The next item was a lease agreement with the city and LEXCARES, INC, the non-profit created to manage the former Avamere assisted living facility, now to be called, “Ridgeway Senior Living.”

Per the agreement, the non-profit must provide, “quality services and operating a licensed and certified Medicaid assisted living facility and an independent living facility in compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements.”

Pepplitsch said the lease is for a 10 year period, with options for renewal.

There was also a loan agreement between the non-profit and the city presented; Pepplitsch said this will help the facility get up and running. The loan is for $50,000.00 with a two percent interest rate.

The city council voted to approve both the lease and loan agreements, council member Jeremey Roberts abstained during both votes, citing that he had been named to the LEXCARES board and wanted to avoid a conflict of interest.

Up next was a purchase agreement for property located southwest of the intersection of 13th St. and Liberty Dr. Pepplitsch said this was a 20 acre tract west of the Lexington Regional Health Center.

The planned use for the property is to construct more senior housing based on the age-in-place concept. The purchase price is $350,000.00 and the planned closing date is in September, the council approved the agreement.

The council then considered conveying property to the Community Development Agency for redevelopment.

Pepplitsch said the property is a 72 acre tract west of the Dawson County Opportunity Center and south of Cattlemans Dr. The planned redevelopment is to construct more homes in the area. The council approved the resolution.

The next item was a resolution referring a blight and substandard study to the Planning Commission for their review and recommendation.

The study overviews redevelopment area six in Lexington, roughly the area north of Highway 30, west to Airport Road, south of 13th St. and tracing west along Liberty Dr. and Erie St. It leaves out the Eagle Run Apartment area.

The report indicates that 41 of the existing structures in the area are over 40 years old, many being built prior to 1982. The water and sanitary sewer mains and lines are aging and constructed of outmoded material, many were put in place in the 1970s.

Pepplitsch said this area provides a “multitude” of redevelopment options in the future and this study will be sent to the Planning Commission to see if they concur with the conclusion; if so, it will be sent back to the city council where a public hearing will be held.

A public hearing was held for the council to receive an update on the St. Ann’s Parish community block development grant project.

Cozad Development Corporation Executive Director Jennifer McKeone noted the council had signed a contract with Lacy Construction and that she had sat in on a webinar about proper use of the grant funds.

The council authorized removing balances on accounts that were deemed uncollectable; Pepplitsch noted this was an annual consideration of the council.

Most of the balances had to do with utilities and the total amount was $17,846.57. It was noted this was down from amounts in the past, which were usually around $26,000.00.

The council also approved two pay requests, the tenth request from Walters-Morgan Construction for the 2021 Wastewater Facility project in the amount of $356,109.01 and a first request from Paulsen, Inc. for the Revere Circle and Prescott Circle project in the amount of $323,311.50.

As their last action item, the council set a work session for Saturday, Aug. 13 at 8 a.m.

During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch noted city staff will begin looking at the budget for the next fiscal year and work is scheduled for the Oak Park splash pad project.