Lexington city council approves placement of stop signs along Taft St.

The council approved the placement of stop signs.

The next item was the request from the Lexington Optimist Club and Tep’s to use the parking lot along 5th and Grant St. for the first Lexington Alumni street dance on June 19 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The plan calls for the parking lot outside of Tep’s to be closed off with cattle panels and an orange mesh fence. There will be one main entrance on 5th St., where people will receive a wrist band to enter.

The stage will be in the southeast corner of the parking lot, the band Shooter Jaxx will be preforming.

Council member Jeremey Roberts is also an Optimist Club member and said this will allow them to control foot traffic into the event. The dining room doors to Tep’s will be locked and bouncers will check I.D.’s at the entrance, no minors will be allowed.

Pepplitsch said the Lexington Police will be on site to help monitor the event.

The council approved the request, with Roberts abstaining, citing that he is an Optimist member.

The last bit of business was a public hearing to receive the report from the Citizen Advisory Review Committee.