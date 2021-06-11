Lexington city council approves placement of stop signs along Taft St.

LEXINGTON — The Lexington city council approved the placement of stop signs at the four streets that have been extended to accompany the coming housing units in the St. Ann’s Second Addition on the east side of town.
City Manager Joe Pepplitsch said the stop signs would stop west bound traffic on the newly extended 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th Streets. This would allow Taft to remain an arterial street with no stop signs.
The infrastructure has been built to support 25 duplex units, that will be constructed by the Kansas based Prairie Fire Development Group.
Each unit would include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a single car garage and open living, dining and kitchen areas. They would also feature high energy efficiency HVAC appliances, washer/dryer hookups and approximately 1,360 feet of living space, according to Prairie Fire’s presentation in 2019.
A new north-south road, which will be named Kennedy, will be constructed on the east side of the developments and will connect to the newly extended streets.
Construction of the homes should be a 12 to 16 month process, if the weather cooperates. Prairie Fire opens up their buildings in phases and will start getting people into their buildings as they open. They hope to start getting people in 9 to 10 months after the start of construction.
The council approved the placement of stop signs.
The next item was the request from the Lexington Optimist Club and Tep’s to use the parking lot along 5th and Grant St. for the first Lexington Alumni street dance on June 19 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The plan calls for the parking lot outside of Tep’s to be closed off with cattle panels and an orange mesh fence. There will be one main entrance on 5th St., where people will receive a wrist band to enter.
The stage will be in the southeast corner of the parking lot, the band Shooter Jaxx will be preforming.
Council member Jeremey Roberts is also an Optimist Club member and said this will allow them to control foot traffic into the event. The dining room doors to Tep’s will be locked and bouncers will check I.D.’s at the entrance, no minors will be allowed.
Pepplitsch said the Lexington Police will be on site to help monitor the event.
The council approved the request, with Roberts abstaining, citing that he is an Optimist member.
The last bit of business was a public hearing to receive the report from the Citizen Advisory Review Committee.
Pepplitsch said the CARC recently met on May 25, 2021, he noted the last time they met was Nov. 20, 2019, they did not meet in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The group overviews the funds for the Lexington economic development program, total revenue for the program currently sits at $5,381,093.37.
Pepplitsch said there has not been much activity with the program, but noted some income from rent and interest coming in. The CARC had no findings and no recommendations, the next time they meet will be in November.
During the roundtable discussion, Pepplitsch said paving will be finished in the St. Ann’s Second Addition soon and a lift station for excess storm water will be installed next week. The infrastructure project will be nearly complete, he noted, then it will be time for the housing units.
On the other side of town, construction on the Northwest Hike/Bike trail has just gotten started.
It was noted the city is still waiting on guidelines attached to the federal COVID-19 grant funds.