Lexington bus driver praised for his reaction, concern for students after incident on I-80

LEXINGTON — A Lexington bus driver was praised, during the Lexington school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, for his reaction expertise and concern for students when faced with a dangerous road incident on Interstate 80

Superintendent John Hakonson said Steve Fokken was driving one of the newly purchased buses back to Lexington with the volleyball team on board, when a loose tire came across the median and struck the bus near Aurora.

The tire hit the front fender of the bus and caused some damage; Fokken held the bus steady and was able to get it off of the interstate. Hakonson said Fokken handled the situation well and showed concern for the well-being of the students after the, “freak accident.”

Hakonson said the situation could have been made much worse if the tire came through the windshield and was thankful no one was injured. He called Fokken an “unsung hero.”

Another person who was thanked during the meeting regarding the bus situation was Director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation, Bo Berry.