Lexington bus driver praised for his reaction, concern for students after incident on I-80

LEXINGTON — A Lexington bus driver was praised, during the Lexington school board meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, for his reaction expertise and concern for students when faced with a dangerous road incident on Interstate 80
Superintendent John Hakonson said Steve Fokken was driving one of the newly purchased buses back to Lexington with the volleyball team on board, when a loose tire came across the median and struck the bus near Aurora.
The tire hit the front fender of the bus and caused some damage; Fokken held the bus steady and was able to get it off of the interstate. Hakonson said Fokken handled the situation well and showed concern for the well-being of the students after the, “freak accident.”
Hakonson said the situation could have been made much worse if the tire came through the windshield and was thankful no one was injured. He called Fokken an “unsung hero.”
Another person who was thanked during the meeting regarding the bus situation was Director of Buildings, Grounds and Transportation, Bo Berry.
Hakonson said Berry drove the damaged bus to Nashville, Tenn., for repair. He then took a flight to Kansas City, Mo., and drove a loaner bus back in time for the Lexington High School marching band to use it during their trip to Elkhorn for a marching band competition.
The agenda for the meeting was short, the only new business was a special service contract with Westside Community Schools in Omaha.
The contract with Westside was to provide educational services for a Lexington Public Schools student placed in a residential care facility located within the Westside school district. Westside will bill the Lexington district at the approved state rate. The board approved the contract.
Chelsea Schlecht was hired as an LHS special education teacher, the position was held open in 2020 and 2021 due to the lack of qualified applicants. She replaces Rose Klein who resigned at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
During the Superintendent comment period, Hakonson spoke to the board members about current teaching loads, class sizes and enrollment projections.
He noted the district tries to keep student to teacher ratios, 20-1, throughout the district. There is a higher allowance at Bryan Elementary due to attrition in the dual language program.
Morning classes at the Early Learning Academy average 14, while the afternoon classes average 12.
Hakonson said this year saw a large influx of new students, 90 new students joined, compared to those who left, 48 students on the whole were gained in ELA classes.
Average class sizes at Morton Elementary is 19.3; at Sandoz Elementary, 18.6; Pershing Elementary, 19.4 and Bryan Elementary, 21.2.
The average class size at the Lexington Middle School is 17.4 and at Lexington High School, 18.7. Hakonson noted LMS has a lighter teaching load at the moment, but this will change in the coming years as larger classes enter middle school.
LHS on the other hand is close to an all-time high with 942 students in the building. Hakonson noted while student numbers should be expected to drop in the coming years, the number never really drops as much as expected. New students join LHS for a variety of reasons and have kept numbers up over the years.
Currently, there are 3,153 students enrolled in the Lexington school district and this is expected to fluctuate over the course of the next four years.
Parent-teacher conferences will be held Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be no school for students from Thursday, Oct. 21 through Monday, Oct. 25.
The Lexington Homecoming pep rally will be held at the high school at 1 p.m., followed by a parade held downtown at 2 p.m. The Homecoming football game is Friday, Oct. 22, against the York Dukes.
The board will receive an auditor’s report about the district’s 2021-2022 financial audit during the Monday, Nov. 8 board meeting.