Lexington and Cozad witness ‘dramatic’ increase in COVID-19 cases

In Phelps County, the Holdrege urban area has seen sustained increase in daily average cases since the start of October, according to a Two Rivers report. The case counts seem to be increasing in a step-ladder pattern, which indicates a possible surge in cases in the coming weeks.

There are 166 active cases in Phelps County.

In Buffalo County, the Two Rivers report the Kearney urban area has seen an “unprecedented,” rise in cases.

“Average daily case counts have doubled over the past month, and positivity rates in Buffalo County have tripled in the same period,” according to the Two Rivers report, “Case rates have increased across all age groups, and the precipitous rise in average daily cases across the area indicates that this trend seems set to continue.”

Buffalo County residents are urged to exercise the utmost caution and adhere to strict preventative measures.

Buffalo County has the highest amount of active cases in the district, 1,092. Across all seven counties of the Two Rivers region, there are 1,929 active cases.

Last Thursday, the Two Rivers risk dial increased further into the red, ‘pandemic’ section.