Lexington and Cozad witness ‘dramatic’ increase in COVID-19 cases

DAWSON COUNTY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department district has entered a period where daily case reports of COVID-19 have been in the hundreds and show no signs of slowing down. Cases are on the rise especially in Lexington and Cozad.
On Friday, Nov. 13, there were 131 new cases reported, on Saturday, on Saturday, Nov. 14, there were 110 new cases and on Sunday, Nov. 15, 105 cases.
According to a Two Rivers report, Lexington and Cozad are witnessing a, “dramatic rise,” in cases since Nov. 1 and the trend shows signs of persisting in the coming weeks.
The report states positivity rates across the county have nearly tripled in the past four weeks. Daily reported cases in Lexington and Cozad are roughly the same now.
“The steep rate of increase of daily cases in the past two weeks seems to point towards the beginning of a sustained outbreak in the urban area,” the report for the Lexington urban area stated, “Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to strict preventive measures (social distancing, correct and consistent masking) at all times to protect themselves.”
There are currently 404 active cases in Dawson County, with 446 being reported in the last four weeks.
Gosper County currently has 32 active cases.
In Phelps County, the Holdrege urban area has seen sustained increase in daily average cases since the start of October, according to a Two Rivers report. The case counts seem to be increasing in a step-ladder pattern, which indicates a possible surge in cases in the coming weeks.
There are 166 active cases in Phelps County.
In Buffalo County, the Two Rivers report the Kearney urban area has seen an “unprecedented,” rise in cases.
“Average daily case counts have doubled over the past month, and positivity rates in Buffalo County have tripled in the same period,” according to the Two Rivers report, “Case rates have increased across all age groups, and the precipitous rise in average daily cases across the area indicates that this trend seems set to continue.”
Buffalo County residents are urged to exercise the utmost caution and adhere to strict preventative measures.
Buffalo County has the highest amount of active cases in the district, 1,092. Across all seven counties of the Two Rivers region, there are 1,929 active cases.
Last Thursday, the Two Rivers risk dial increased further into the red, ‘pandemic’ section.
The reasons cited for the increase include two-fifths of all hospital beds in the district are occupied by COVID-19 patients, multiple outbreaks are being reported across Buffalo and Dawson counties and weekly positivity rates have increased.
The Two Rivers district reports 5,664 total cases, 3,157 of which are no longer symptomatic and 41 deaths.
Nebraska is approaching 100,000 total cases, with 98,161 already reported. There are 914 active hospitalizations, 53,528 recoveries and now 779 deaths.
