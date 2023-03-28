OMAHA — The Merrymakers Association today announced a grant from the Lexington Community Foundation to support monthly professional musical performances at Ridgeway Senior Living in Lexington, at 1811 Ridgeway Drive.

The public is invited to attend these performances. Monthly schedules are posted on the Merrymakers website at www.merrymakers.org. The next performance is April 20 at 10 a.m., with Nashville professional musician Mike McCracken who now resides in Lincoln.

Upon hearing about the grant, Maria Barajas, Executive Director of Ridgeway Senior Living had this to say: ”We were told we were closing our doors in May 2022 and faced the daunting task of finding placement for our beloved residents.

"We fought to keep this place open and thanks to the city of Lexington we are now a non-Profit organization. As you may know, long term care has taken a blow with COVID causing financial hardship for all long-term care facilities. We are absolutely ecstatic to hear the Lexington Community Foundation has sponsored the Merrymakers. It’s the little things that make our day – you have no idea how helpful this donation is for our organization as we get back on our feet."

The Merrymakers Association is a 501 (c) (3) organization, founded in 1986 by Jim Johnson, which provides professional entertainment to 185 senior communities in Nebraska and Iowa.

Its mission statement: to improve the quality of life for seniors by encouraging active participation, increasing social interaction, and sparking memories through professional musical entertainment.

Merrymakers is led by Executive Director Sandy Lemke and is based in Omaha. Lemke is supported by a 15-member Board of Directors: President David Mayer, Secretary/Treasurer Gary Grote, Jennifer Amis, Pete Hanley, Brandon Burns, Jill Goldstein, Matt Lee, Jeanie Jones, Sandy Parker, Steve Patterson, Cynthia Peacock, Craig Pohlman, Sharyl Ronan, Alison Johnson and Keith Station.

Merrymakers’ program is a unique service. The mission of Merrymakers is to provide live, onsite entertainment for seniors in their nursing homes, assisted living centers, senior apartments, veterans’ homes and even hospice care centers. The performance provides physical as well as mental stimulation. According to recreational therapists, residents reap the benefits for days afterwards with increased mental awareness.