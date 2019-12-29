Late antlerless deer season extended for residents in two areas

Due to deer depredation issues, Nebraska’s late antlerless season has been extended in the Frenchman West and Loup East Season Choice Areas.
This extension, made through Secretarial Order by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is for residents only. It allows a hunter with a permit to hunt in the designated Season Choice Area from Jan. 1-15, 2020 to be legally allowed to hunt and harvest antlerless deer from Jan. 1-31, 2020.
Permits allowed in the Frenchman West Season Choice Area would include Antlerless Only Season Choice Frenchman West, Antlerless Only Season Choice Frenchman, Landowner, Youth and River Antlerless.
Permits allowed in the Loup East Season Choice Area would include Antlerless Only Season Choice Loup East, Landowner, Youth and River Antlerless.
Only antlerless deer may be taken and bag limits and legal weapons will remain the same as allowed by the permit. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.
As designated under Nebraska Revised Statute 37-448, the extended season is open to Nebraska residents only. The season for nonresidents will close Jan. 15, 2020.
Hunters are reminded that permission is required to hunt on private land and that hunter orange is required during firearm deer seasons. Additionally, it is unlawful to hunt with a rifle within 200 yards of an occupied dwelling or feedlot without specific permission for that purpose or within 100 yards using other methods. As with all deer harvested, they must be checked in and registered. Hunters can do so at OutdoorNebraska.gov/telecheck/ or by calling 844-279-4564.
