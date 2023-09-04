LOOMIS — The Overton lady Eagles secured two wins on Thursday, Aug. 31 during a triangular hosted by the Loomis Wolves.

The first game was between the Pleasanton Bulldogs and the Wolves.

It was an exciting game with scores being tied most of the sets, but it was the Bulldogs that pulled away with the win in three sets.

Overton then faced off against the Bulldogs.

The first set caught the Bulldogs off guard as the lady Eagles caged them with a 25 to four win.

Pleasanton came out to fight in the second set and kept up with the Eagles.

Overton flew off with the win 25 to 20.

The Eagles had a team total of 28 kills to the Bulldogs 7.

Lady Eagle Natalie Wood led the team in kills with eight, JoLee Ryan had seven, Adysen McCarter had six, Daisy Ryan had four, Gracen Hughes had two and Ashlyn Florell had one.

Serving for Overton was Daisy Ryan with three aces and Wood had one.

JoLee Ryan and Gracyn Luther each had one solo block.

In the third game, the Eagles took to the court against the Wolves.

Loomis had a great start in the first set and gave Overton a run for their money.

Overton pulled ahead with a 25 to 19 win.

The next set was a little easier for the Eagles as they won 25 to 11.

Attacking for the Eagles was JoLee Ryan and Wood with nine kills each, Daisy Ryan had five, McCarter and Luther each had one.

Behind the line for Overton was Daisy Ryan with four ace serves, Wood had two and McCarter had one.

Wood and Daisy Ryan each had two solo blocks.

Florell had a 43 assists between both games.

The lady Eagles improve to six and zero.

Overton competes against S-E-M and Axtell on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in a triangular hosted by S-E-M starting at 5 p.m. in Sumner.